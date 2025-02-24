Company Announcement

24 February 2025

Announcement No. 12

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding René Svendsen-Tune, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of NKT A/S, acquiring NKT shares as per attached file.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

