Company Announcement
24 February 2025
Announcement No. 12
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding René Svendsen-Tune, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of NKT A/S, acquiring NKT shares as per attached file.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com
