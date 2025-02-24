Foresight Ventures Commits $25 Million to Incubate Innovation on BNB Chain

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Foresight Ventures , a leading global crypto-focused venture capital firm, has announced its commitment of up to $25 million to support live projects on the BNB Chain throughout 2025 as part of the BNB Incubation Alliance (“BIA”). This collaboration underscores Foresight Ventures' dedication to fostering innovation and empowering early-stage blockchain initiatives.

As an alliance member of BIA, Foresight Ventures will have the opportunity to invest in standout projects, identifying high-potential ventures early in their development. The BNB Incubation Alliance, launched by BNB Chain and YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs), serves as a dynamic accelerator for early-stage Web3 projects. Through an interconnected ecosystem of resources, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, BIA is poised to redefine how emerging blockchain ventures achieve sustainable growth and impactful deployment.

BIA features a comprehensive support framework that includes access to the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, potential YZi Labs funding opportunities, and BNB Chain grants. Selected projects will also benefit from the innovative Launch-as-a-Service (LaaS) package, streamlining their development journey within the BNB ecosystem. By creating this pipeline of tools and resources, BIA is positioned to catalyze the next wave of industry-leading Web3 projects.

Forest Bai, Co-Founder of Foresight Ventures, commented:

"Our commitment to supporting projects in the BNB Incubation Alliance reflects our enduring mission to support visionary entrepreneurs and emerging blockchain projects. By backing projects within BIA, we aim to bridge promising ideas with the essential resources and networks they need to thrive. This collaboration reinforces our belief in the transformative power of blockchain technology and our responsibility to foster its adoption globally."

The BNB Chain Core Development Team expressed: "The BNB Chain ecosystem continuously works to catalyze projects' success through initiatives like BIA from ideation to maturity and ecosystem incentives, empowering builders to succeed and thrive."

The BNB Incubation Alliance will conduct a series of global events designed to showcase early-stage projects and connect them with industry leaders, investors, and experts. These events will spotlight ventures in incubation, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. The criteria for project selection prioritize innovation, scalability, and a strong alignment with the ecosystem's objectives.

As a pioneer in bridging East and West within the crypto sector, Foresight Ventures brings unparalleled insights and a robust network to the alliance. Its commitment reflects a desire to catalyze blockchain innovation across borders.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, they are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Their premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. They invest in bold innovations and are committed to reshaping the future of digital finance by supporting visionary founders and groundbreaking projects.

