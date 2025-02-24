Retrieve Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Cúratus LLC, Strengthening AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings Inc. (“Retrieve”), a Nevada corporation, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Cúratus LLC (“Curatus”), a Nevada-based technology company specializing in AI-driven provider data solutions. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Retrieve’s portfolio by integrating Curatus’ innovative SaaS platform, ProviderLenz, into its growing network of healthcare solutions.

The transaction is contingent upon the finalization of a definitive agreement, the completion of customary closing conditions, including necessary public filings, and shareholder approval. This acquisition will combine the complementary strengths of both organizations, creating a more robust and forward-thinking entity positioned to drive growth and improve operational efficiency in the healthcare sector.

Following the acquisition, Mark Fabiano, CEO of Cúratus, is expected to continue leading the company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Retrieve Medical Holdings. Prior to cofounding Cúratus, Mark served as Chief Sales Officer at Altegra Health, a provider of technology-enabled analytics services to that was grown to provide services nearly 200 regional and national payers before being acquired in 2015 for over $900 million.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Retrieve Medical Holdings to revolutionize provider data management,” said Mark Fabiano, CEO of Cúratus. “This acquisition enables both companies to harness AI capabilities in innovative ways—driving operational efficiencies, improving decision-making, and ultimately optimizing patient care and satisfaction across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Curatus’ flagship platform, ProviderLenz, leverages AI to aggregate and verify provider credentialing and directory data in real-time, addressing the widespread issue of inaccurate provider data. Given that credentialing errors and fraud contribute to more than $100 billion in annual healthcare fraud costs, ProviderLenz plays a critical role in improving data integrity and preventing abuse.

The acquisition will empower both organizations to leverage advanced AI tools for automating routine tasks, enhancing data analysis, and creating tailored solutions that elevate customer experiences. With a shared commitment to AI, the combined entity will enable healthcare organizations to streamline their technology platforms, reduce administrative overhead, and gain a competitive advantage in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing industry.

About Retrieve Medical Holdings Inc.

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. is transforming healthcare with its cutting-edge software platform, Retrieve Dx™. Using advanced natural language processing, Retrieve Dx™ analyzes patient data from multiple sources, helping physicians quickly understand complex clinical histories and diagnose chronic conditions. This technology integrates with leading electronic medical record systems such as Epic and Oracle Cerner, improving workflow, boosting patient outcomes, and increasing revenue for healthcare providers.

About Cúratus LLC

Founded in 2018 by Cory and Mark Fabiano and Jarrod Mandozzi, Cúratus is an innovative health IT company specializing in provider data management (PDM). Its AI-powered platform, ProviderLenz®, automates the distribution of accurate, up-to-date provider data across health plans and provider groups, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing compliance. In 2024, Cúratus was selected by one of the largest healthcare IT companies to integrate its PDM technology with leading healthcare claims platforms, enabling bi-directional, automated data exchange and further streamlining workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, visit Retrieve Medical, Inc. at www.retrievemedical.com.