Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Anticipates Completion of New Condominium, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO, in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced it expects to complete construction of its luxury income-producing condominium, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO, on February 28, 2025.

Located in Kamimeguro, Meguro, Tokyo, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO is a 10-unit property made from reinforced concrete and has three floors above ground. It has a building area of 4,667 square feet and a land area of 2,805 square feet.

Location

Nakameguro, Where Nature Meets Luxury

Here, one finds cherry blossoms, coffee shops, immaculately designed lunch spots, and vintage shops. Centered around the Meguro River and nestled between the chic areas of Daikanyama and Ebisu, Nakameguro is blessed both with a taste of luxury and an abundance of nature. Some of the best places to enjoy Hanami (cherry blossom viewing) in Tokyo are the Meguro River and its surrounding neighborhoods, which come alive during that season when people flock to see the cherry blossoms lining both sides of the river.

Property Features

The property, informally named “Green Path,” is along the lush sidewalk of Jakuzure River Green Way, where tenants can enjoy nature in all four seasons. The property has high accessibility to sports recreational facilities, such as a golf course and tennis courts, which are within walking range of the property.

Property Features – Green Path

The Jakuzure River Green Way or Green Path, commonly known in Japanese as “Ryokudou,” is a 6 km long walkway spanning from Setagaya and ending near Nakameguro Station.

The walkway spreads along one of the branch streams (Jakuzure River) of the Meguro River and passes through the quiet neighborhoods of both Setagaya and Meguro districts.

It is one of the most sought-after spots during the Hanami season, where residents from surrounding areas flock to enjoy the beauty of Tokyo’s cherry blossoms.

High Accessibility

The property features easy access (primarily walkable) to sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks.

The sports facilities nearby include the Meguro Golf Training Course, Como Golf Academy, and Meguro Tennis Court.

The hospitals nearby are Self Defense Force Central Hospital and Mishuku Hospital.

The schools nearby are Higashiyama Elementary School, Higashiyama High School, and Kodomo Edu International School (pre-school).

The parks nearby are Setagaya Park, Setagaya Children’s Park, and Higashiyama Park.





Digital Renderings of EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO 10-Unit Property





EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO location within walking distance to nearby amenities, including the Nakameguro Station

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp



+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



