Evoke Pharma Announces the Appointment of Greg Pyszczymuka to the Board of Directors

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, today announced the appointment of Greg Pyszczymuka to its Board of Directors, effective February 20, 2025. This marks the second board member appointment by Nantahala Capital Management, reinforcing its continued confidence in Evoke’s commercial strategy and growth potential.

Mr. Pyszczymuka is a proven commercial leader with extensive experience in pharmaceutical sales, market access, and revenue growth. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Aytu BioPharma, a Nasdaq-listed company specializing in the commercialization of prescription products, where he has played a pivotal role in driving the company to operational profitability. Under his leadership, Aytu has strengthened its financial performance and achieved sustainable revenue growth over the past two years. His expertise in expanding prescription product revenues and optimizing commercial operations has contributed to Aytu’s continued financial momentum.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to our Board of Directors,” said Matt D'Onofrio, CEO of Evoke Pharma. “His deep expertise in commercial strategy and revenue optimization, coupled with his success in driving robust financial performance, aligns perfectly with Evoke’s ongoing growth trajectory. As we continue expanding access to Gimoti®, Greg’s insights will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our market presence and enhance shareholder value.”

Prior to Aytu, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Neos Therapeutics, including Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Market Access, and Vice President, Commercial. Over his 20-year career, he has built and led high-performing teams across sales, brand management, managed markets, and business development. His career also includes leadership positions at Aqua Pharmaceuticals (an Almirall company), Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, and Endo Pharmaceuticals. He holds a B.S. from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. from Argosy University.

Mr. Pyszczymuka commented, “I am honored to join Evoke’s Board of Directors at this exciting time. Evoke’s commitment to addressing the needs of patients with diabetic gastroparesis resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive commercial success. With Gimoti® gaining market traction, I see tremendous opportunities to further expand adoption and accelerate growth.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: guidance regarding 2024 net product sales; potential future prescribing trends for GIMOTI based on Evoke’s or EVERSANA’s marketing efforts; Evoke’s commercialization plans, the potential market opportunity for GIMOTI, Evoke’s partnership with ASPN Pharmacies, growth in prescriptions, patients taking GIMOTI and the conversion of prescriptions to fills, and Evoke’s expected cash runway. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke may not be able to achieve its guidance for 2024 including as a result of decreased demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; Evoke may use its capital resources sooner than expected; warrant holders may choose not to exercise any of the outstanding warrants; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor & Media Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners

Tel: 862-213-1398

dboateng@dkbpartners.net