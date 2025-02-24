YSX TECH. CO. LTD Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

 | Source: YSX Tech Co., Ltd YSX Tech Co., Ltd

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the “Company” or “YSXT”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Key highlights

  • Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services increased by 31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total number of value-added services performed (service volume) increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.
  • Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023.

Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of YSX TECH CO. LTD, stated: “We are pleased with our revenue growth, which has highlighted the rising demand for our services and our ability to expand market share. However, profitability was impacted by changes in our customer mix and pricing dynamics. As we continue expanding geographically and diversifying our services, we plan to implement measures refining our pricing strategies to address these challenges and improve margins.”

“We expect continued revenue growth in the near future, supported by rising demand for our services, and we will continue optimizing our service mix, improving cost efficiencies, in order to keep pursuing sustainable long-term growth. The Company will provide further details about its financial results in its upcoming earnings announcement.”

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

 For the six months ended September 30,
 20242023Variances
In USD Millions, except percentagesAmount
Amount
%
Total revenue 34.1  26.5 28.7% 
Total cost of revenue 30.5  23.1 31.9% 
Gross profit 3.6  3.4 6.6% 
Income from operations 2.4  2.8 (16.4)% 
Net income$1.9 $2.5 (22.0)% 
          

Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company having obtained more service contracts from various insurance companies and brokerages.

  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.
  • However, revenue from software development and information technology services decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 63.5%, compared to the prior period, primarily due to decrease in the average service price the Company charged customers for such services.

Cost of revenue increased by $7.4 million, or 31.9%, from $23.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $30.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased subcontract costs as a result of the service volume of car wash, car towing, vehicle inspection and maintenance services, etc. increasing by 59.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2023 to the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, reflecting pricing pressure on contracts with insurance brokerages.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.7 million, or 121.8% from $0.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $1.2 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increases in selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023, due to reduced gross margin and higher operational expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents was approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

Primarily operating in Xinjiang and Guangdong provinces, YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company
marketing@ysxnet.com
+86 (20) 2984 2002

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Janice Wang
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214


YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

       
  As of
  September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)   
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $5,444,920  $4,283,794 
Short-term investment  437,115   2,103,762 
Accounts receivable, net of $657,014 and $382,731, respectively  9,858,094   9,163,752 
Accounts receivable, related parties  4,024,951   2,871,872 
Advances to vendors  10,690,258   8,123,120 
Due from related parties     2,197 
Deferred initial public offering costs  153,987   118,103 
Other current assets  757,038   848,185 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  31,366,363   27,514,785 
       
Property and equipment, net  44,560   54,486 
Right-of-use operating lease assets  190,240   224,835 
Deferred tax assets  116,609   76,821 
TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS  351,409   356,142 
TOTAL ASSETS $31,717,772  $27,870,927 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Short-term bank loans $1,635,887  $1,563,452 
Current portion of long-term loans  142,499   138,481 
Accounts payable  1,845,371   1,525,192 
Deferred revenue  8,010   14,099 
Taxes payable  3,110,014   2,579,976 
Due to related parties  562,644   417,557 
Operating lease liabilities, current  91,387   83,477 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  1,257,021   883,805 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  8,652,833   7,206,039 
       
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  118,076   160,706 
Long-term loans  427,497   484,684 
Long term loan, related party  1,353,739   1,384,811 
TOTAL NONCURRENT LIABILITIES  1,899,312   2,030,201 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES  10,552,145   9,236,240 
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 22,000,000 shared issued and outstanding, including:*      
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 470,000,000 shares authorized, 20,822,675 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024  2,082   2,082 
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 1,177,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024  118   118 
Additional paid-in capital  5,346,674   5,346,674 
Statutory reserve  818,465   741,584 
Retained earnings  15,570,667   13,720,353 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (572,379)  (1,176,124)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  21,165,627   18,634,687 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $31,717,772  $27,870,927 
         

YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

       
  For the Six Months ended September 30,
  2024  2023 
REVENUES:      
Revenues $24,747,746  $22,199,058 
Revenues, related parties  9,346,622   4,298,763 
Total revenue  34,094,368   26,497,821 
       
COST OF REVENUES:      
Cost of revenues  30,493,854   19,362,131 
Cost of revenues, related parties     3,757,075 
Total cost of revenues  30,493,854   23,119,206 
Gross profit  3,600,514   3,378,615 
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
Selling and marketing  66,471   57,991 
General and administrative  1,064,198   400,617 
Research and development  113,652   102,331 
Total operating expenses  1,244,321   560,939 
       
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  2,356,193   2,817,676 
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):      
Interest expense  (62,438)  (50,324)
Interest income  654   819 
Investment income  20,282   13,731 
Other income  64,598   181,885 
Other non-operating expenses, net  (17,393)  (6,243)
Total other income, net  5,703   139,868 
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  2,361,896   2,957,544 
       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  434,701   485,787 
       
NET INCOME  1,927,195   2,471,757 
       
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  603,745   (920,145)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $2,530,940  $1,551,612 
       
Earnings per ordinary share- basic and diluted $0.09  $0.11 
       
Weighted average number of ordinary shares- basic and diluted  22,000,000   22,000,000 
         