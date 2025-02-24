Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polymethyl methacrylate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polymethyl methacrylate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of polymethyl methacrylate
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on polymethyl methacrylate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles polymethyl methacrylate manufacturers in the world market
- Polymethyl Methacrylate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global polymethyl methacrylate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world polymethyl methacrylate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global polymethyl methacrylate capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world polymethyl methacrylate market?
- What are the main regional/country polymethyl methacrylate markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polymethyl methacrylate market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world polymethyl methacrylate supply and demand?
- Are there polymethyl methacrylate projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Polymethyl Methacrylate Properties and Uses
2. Polymethyl Methacrylate Manufacturing Processes
3. Polymethyl Methacrylate World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Polymethyl Methacrylate Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Polymethyl Methacrylate Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Polymethyl Methacrylate Prices
4. Polymethyl Methacrylate Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Polymethyl Methacrylate European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Russia
4.2. Polymethyl Methacrylate Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Countries Included:
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Thailand
4.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- USA
4.4. Polymethyl Methacrylate Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Mexico
5. Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Forecast
5.1. Polymethyl Methacrylate Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
5.2. Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Worldwide
7. Polymethyl Methacrylate Feedstock Market
8. Polymethyl Methacrylate End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
