Sterling Structural Announces New Mass Timber Workforce Training Tool

PHOENIX, Ill., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Structural, a leading manufacturer of cost-effective, pre-fabricated mass timber and hybrid structural systems in North America, today announced the availability of a new Mass Timber Mock-up training kit. The kit is designed to help vocational schools, training programs and unions educate and train the construction industry workforce on the emerging use of Mass Timber in a wide range of structures.

The kit includes everything needed to construct a mock-up of a small-scale mass timber building. It’s designed to educate and train installers on the fundamentals of mass timber construction. This hands-on learning tool showcases key components of prefabricated CLT and glulam systems, demonstrating best practices for installation, connection detailing, and material handling.

“The launch of the training kit is part of our overall commitment to making Mass Timber for the Masses,” said Michaela Harms, Vice President of Mass Timber at Sterling Structural. “Training carpenters and other construction industry professionals on Mass Timber techniques will improve outcomes which will lead to greater adoption, which will benefit everyone.”

What’s in the Kit

Built to reflect real-world construction scenarios, the mock-up provides experience that helps installers gain confidence working with mass timber in preparation for the growing demand in sustainable, high-performance building solutions. It includes:

CLT Panels – As the majority of mass timber projects include CLT panels, the mock-up features both 3-ply and 5-ply CLT to familiarize teams with different panel weights and handling requirements.

Floor & Roof Systems – Users will learn panel-to-panel spline connections that are critical to a building’s lateral strength. The mock-up includes both recessed plywood splines and surface-mounted straps, as both are common in the industry.

Lap Joints – A staple in wood construction, lap joints offer visual appeal and maintains necessary fire resistance in higher rated elements such as fire barrier shaft walls. The kit incorporates both horizontal and vertical lap joints to highlight their role in wall assemblies.

Irregular Panel Lifting – Real projects rarely involve only standard panels. The mock-up includes a large penetration cutout, introducing best practices for safely lifting and installing irregular CLT elements.

Glulam Column Connections – Projects require different connections based on structural loads, fire rating for the super structure, and aesthetics. The kit includes column base connections to include a raised stand-off typical with concrete topping slabs.

Glulam Beam Connections – To demonstrate more advanced connection techniques, the kit includes knife plate connections and concealed hangers, both of which require precise installation. Exposed bucket connections are not featured, as they are simpler to install and require less specialized training.



“We’re seeing an increase in interest from a range of architects, engineers and designers in using Mass Timber for projects,” said Pat Sowers, Coordinator at Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprentice and Training Program in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. “Our responsibility to our members is to ensure they are trained in all the latest construction materials and technologies, and Sterling’s training kit will be invaluable in our ability to meet that goal.”

About Sterling Structural

Sterling Structural is a division within Sterling Solutions, America’s leading manufacturer of sustainably-sourced, domestically-produced, high-quality and cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our TerraLam® structural product line provides a competitively priced, mass timber panel that is designed for seamless integration into wall, floor, and roof applications. Sterling Structural serves as a one-stop shop for mass timber or a hybrid structural shell. Our panels are certified to the PRG 320 performance standard by the International Code Council; are SFI Source and Chain of Custody Certified and third-party verified by SCS Global; and DECLARE® certified by the International Living Future Institute to be Red List Free™. Sterling has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Ill., and Lufkin, Tex., with an annual production capacity of 700,000 cubic meters. More information is available at www.sterlingstructural.com.

