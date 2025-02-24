LOKLiK iPrinter™ - The Newly-released DTF Printer Transforms Home Crafting Into A Thriving Business

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK, a trailblazer in the DIY industry, has announced the global launch of its LOKLiK iPrinter™ DTF-A3-XP600 - a compact and affordable direct-to-film printing solution designed for home-based craft entrepreneurs and small businesses. Combining high printing quality with an array of smart features, this DTF printer empowers users to customize apparel, accessories, and décor with unprecedented ease. The printer is now officially on hot pre-sale at a competitive price of $2,399.

"DTF (Direct-to-Film) printing has been a favorite among DIY enthusiasts and small business owners for its ability to produce detailed, multi-color designs with ease. However, the high costs and complex maintenance requirements have made it difficult for many to access. That's where the LOKLiK iPrinter™ comes in," said Tim, Product Director at LOKLiK. "The LOKLiK iPrinter™ had bridged the gap between industrial-grade performance and home use, allowing households to enjoy the convenience and versatility of professional-level crafting at their fingertips."

The LOKLiK iPrinter™ comes with two standout features—automatic white ink circulation and printhead cleaning. These functions work continuously when the printer is powered on, automatically circulating the white ink and cleaning the printhead on a regular basis. This ensures consistent ink flow, prevents clogs, and significantly extends the lifespan of the printhead. With these features, the LOKLiK iPrinter™ stands out as the best DTF printer for beginners, offering easy maintenance and reducing the need for costly, time-consuming upkeep.

In addition to its advanced maintenance features, the LOKLiK iPrinter™ is equipped with the industry-leading XP600 printhead, delivering consistently sharp and vibrant print results. Capable of supporting up to 100 continuous prints and printing a design up to A3 size within 3 minutes, this printer highly enhances productivity for small workshops and studios, offering a wider range of finished products. This makes it an ideal solution for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business with high-quality, efficient printing capabilities.

Unlike the other dull industrial-grade DTF printers, the LOKLiK iPrinter™ is designed with two vibrant colors - daisy white and bubble blue, adding a bright and lively touch to your workspace. To make your shopping experience even smoother, LOKLiK offers three carefully curated kits to meet diverse needs. The DTF starter kit includes the printer and all essential consumables for DTF printing. The DTF printer and oven kit includes everything in the starter kit, plus an oven, making it perfect for small business owners looking to offer fully-cured, ready-to-sell designs. For crafters aiming to boost profitability with custom products, the DTF printer and heat press kit provides all the materials and equipment needed to successfully complete a DTF project from start to finish.

"At LOKLiK, our goal is to make DIY accessible to more people by constantly pushing the boundaries of technology, enabling everyone to not only participate in the creative process but truly experience the joy of bringing their ideas to life," said Herman, CEO of LOKLiK. "As we look to the future, we aim to expand our global footprint, bringing our products into more homes and empowering individuals to explore their creativity, turning ideas into reality no matter where they are."

