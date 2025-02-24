YakTrak and Grist Join Forces to Transform People Development & Compliance in Contact Centres

Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact centre leaders face constant pressure to coach teams, manage compliance, and improve performance. Yet without structure, visibility, and clear measurement, they’re often stuck reacting to problems instead of preventing them.



It’s like trying to drive somewhere new without a GPS—you know the destination, but without clear directions, you waste time taking wrong turns, backtracking, and hoping for the best.



That’s why YakTrak and GRIST have joined forces; to give leaders a structured, data-driven system that turns coaching, capability development, and compliance into measurable business impact.



YakTrak has always given leaders visibility into the inputs that drive people development, compliance, and performance. But what’s been missing is the behavioural framework, the roadmap that defines what ‘great’ looks like and ensures coaching leads to measurable improvement.



That’s where GRIST comes in. With over 30 years of expertise in leadership development and behavioural change, GRIST has developed industry-leading micro-behaviours—the fundamental building blocks of skills and human capability. These micro-behaviours break down complex skills into small, repeatable actions that, when tracked at scale, create lasting change.



By combining YakTrak’s structured tracking and visibility with GRIST’s proven behavioural frameworks, this partnership delivers a clear, scalable system for driving performance, embedding sustainable coaching practices, and ensuring compliance; without adding administrative burden.



A partnership built for performance



“Most businesses track metrics like NPS, CSAT, and sales; but without visibility into the coaching and behaviours driving those results, they’re left guessing what’s really working.” said Brad Thomas, Co-Founder of YakTrak. “That’s what YakTrak provides—real clarity on what’s happening in coaching, capability development and compliance, giving leaders real-time insight into performance trends, and allowing them to make smarter, faster decisions.”



YakTrak + GRIST: the GPS for people development



Just like a GPS helps drivers navigate toward a destination with clarity and efficiency, YakTrak helps leaders map out a structured pathway to develop their people, improve performance, and ensure compliance:



Clarity & control over people development – YakTrak gives leaders complete visibility into the inputs that drive performance, ensuring structured coaching, compliance, and leadership development happens consistently, not sporadically.



Faster learning, smarter decisions – leaders gain instant insight into team capability, development needs, and coaching effectiveness; helping them pinpoint exactly where to focus their time.



Effortless compliance & risk management – YakTrak tracks compliance conversations, ensures accountability, and streamlines regulatory oversight. This means organisations can stay ahead of risk, not just react to it.



Developing leaders, not just agents – YakTrak doesn’t just support frontline agents, it equips leaders with the tools to coach effectively, drive engagement, and build high-performing teams.



How YakTrak & GRIST are reshaping people development in highly regulated industries



Smarter compliance, less manual effort – YakTrak automates compliance workflows, giving leaders real-time visibility into compliance gaps and enabling proactive issue resolution.



Certainty of improved performance – YakTrak + GRIST helps leaders connect daily coaching and capability development to measurable improvements in FCR, AHT, CSAT, sales conversions, and employee engagement.



Faster onboarding, lower attrition – structured, trackable development pathways shorten ramp-up time for new hires and help retain top talent.



Better coaches, more engaged leaders – leaders gain real-time insights into coaching effectiveness, helping them build stronger teams, deliver better conversations, and drive higher engagement.



Seamless integration – one system for coaching, compliance, and performance tracking, eliminating silos and giving leaders a single source of truth for workforce development.



Proven impact: How YakTrak is delivering measurable results



Already trusted by leading organisations in banking, insurance, and energy—including IAG, Energy Australia, and Australian Retirement Trust—YakTrak and GRIST have delivered measurable business impact:



68-second reductions in AHT

Double-digit increases in FCR

10% uplift in customer NPS



And best of all, 79% of users report greater accountability within their teams, empowering leaders and frontline staff to take ownership of their success.



“This isn’t just another merger, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how leaders coach, develop their teams, and drive real results,” said Peter Grist. “Organisations have been tracking performance outputs for decades, but the real shift happens when you start measuring and improving the inputs: coaching, leadership capability, and behavioural change. That’s where real transformation happens.”



Thomas added, “Imagine a world where leaders have everything they need at their fingertips to make faster decisions, drive smarter learning pathways, and deliver truly measurable results. That’s what we’re building. With this partnership, we’re giving leaders the roadmap they need to move from reactive management to proactive, data-driven leadership.”



The partnership is live now, and organisations ready to take coaching, compliance, and leadership development from reactive to proactive can start seeing results today.



https://www.yaktrak.com.au/blog/yaktrak-grist-a-new-era-of-coaching-and-compliance/



Executives from YakTrak and GRIST are available for interviews to share insights on how structured coaching and leadership development are reshaping contact centre performance.



