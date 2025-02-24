Object Management Group Paper Discusses AI and the Cloud

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) published the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing discussion paper. This discussion paper, created by OMG’s Cloud Working Group and endorsed by OMG’s AI Platform Task Force, explores the symbiotic relationship between AI and cloud computing, focusing on how cloud platforms have enabled AI's growth and how AI, in turn, has improved cloud services. It highlights key considerations, options, risks, and benefits for organizations seeking to leverage cloud-based AI services and offers a roadmap for successful implementation.

“Cloud computing and AI, including the emerging field of Generative AI (GenAI), developed as distinct technologies over time,” said Claude Baudoin, Owner, and Principal at cébé IT and Knowledge Management and co-chair of the OMG Cloud Working Group. “Still, the fusion of AI and the cloud allows organizations to use AI in a way previously hindered by limited on-premises computing resources. Cloud platforms have become the backbone for hosting many AI systems. They democratize access to vast computational resources, facilitating rapid development and deployment.”

The AI and Cloud Computing discussion paper compares the various ways AI solutions can be deployed—on premises, in the cloud, in a hybrid environment, or even at the edge—outlining the pros and cons of each. The paper also presents a series of use cases for AI in the cloud, illustrating what AI services are available by comparing the offerings from various prominent suppliers.

The paper addresses challenges for AI and the cloud, including the need for strong governance of AI solutions and the data they use, especially in multi-cloud environments. It also provides concrete steps for achieving success by converging these key technologies.

Please download the AI and Cloud Computing discussion paper from the OMG website.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium representing government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of systems, Software, and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.