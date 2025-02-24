COMPANY COMMITS $200,000 IN RESOURCES TO ENHANCE ACCESS TO PET CARE AND WELL-BEING

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Veterinary Outreach (CVO), a Canadian charity dedicated to providing veterinary care and human health care support services to people and pets experiencing homelessness, is proud to announce the growth of a partnership with Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Inc. The partnership includes a commitment of $200,000, which includes $100,000 worth of premium pet food and an additional $100,000 in funding to support CVO’s programming and outreach efforts.



This partnership aims to help bridge the gap for pet owners who are facing financial challenges, helping ensure their pets receive the nutrition and medical care they need. Royal Canin has been a long-time supporter of CVO’s work, providing nutrition expertise, volunteer support, and for more than five years, donations of pet food. The funds and pet food donation will support CVO’s efforts to continue providing care to 11 communities across Canada and advance programming and training to support pet owners experiencing homelessness.



“Royal Canin and CVO have always aligned on our shared vision of impacting the lives of pets and their owners through care and nutrition that meets their needs. We are grateful and excited to launch into our new strategic plan and 22nd year with the support of Royal Canin,” says Dr. Melanie Barham, Chief Executive Officer of Community Veterinary Outreach. “Through this partnership, we can continue meeting the critical needs of pet owners, so that pets stay with the people who love them even in a tough economy, and provide pet owners in need a place to receive care without stigma.”



“We are honored to continue our partnership with Community Veterinary Outreach to make a tangible difference in the lives of both pets and their owners,” said Rob Lunn, General Manager, Royal Canin Canada. “We believe pets make our world better, and we want to support all pets by providing the proper nutrition and care they deserve. This partnership allows us to achieve this goal, while empowering CVO to continue its vital work in underserved communities.”



The $200,000 investment represents a significant step forward in the organizations’ shared mission to promote the health and well-being of pets in vulnerable communities. Through this collaboration, Royal Canin and CVO aim to make a lasting impact, strengthening the bond between pets and their families and fostering a healthy future for both.