Taboola Partners with LINE, Powering Recommendations and Ads for LINE Plus Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new, exclusive three-year deal with LINE , a diverse, global ecosystem that includes a messaging app, lifestyle, fintech, Web3, e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, AI, and more, reaching nearly 200 million monthly active users. This agreement marks Taboola as LINE’s first third-party partner for providing a news service in countries where such a service is not yet available.

Under the new long-term, highly strategic partnership, LINE Plus, LINE’s business arm operating in global markets, will integrate Taboola News to power recommendations and ads globally in new, engaging ways. Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens. Taboola and LINE have an existing relationship and began working together in 2021.

"LINE connects people all over the world, providing them with access to important information and services. News consumption plays a key role in achieving this, as it motivates people to stay informed about the world around them,” said Eunjung Lee, CEO of LINE Plus. “Taboola has been very helpful in enhancing our user recommendations, and their expertise in recommendation technology made it easy for us to choose Taboola News as our first exclusive partner.”

“LINE has built an incredible mobile-first brand that consumers trust,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. “With their massive user base, LINE has become a great place for millions of consumers to communicate, discover news, and engage with content, all around the world. We’re honored that they’re trusting us for ads and couldn’t be more excited to see how Taboola News will blend the open web and use of AI, and bring ultimate advertiser success.”

