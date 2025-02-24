Cylinder expands executive team, appoints Ryan Sloan as company’s first Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today welcomed Ryan Sloan as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will be overseeing all commercial responsibilities including sales, health plan sales, sales operations, and commercial partnerships. Sloan’s efforts will help the company drive its mission forward in destigmatizing chronic gastrointestinal (GI) issues and advancing digestive care for millions of Americans.

Sloan brings over 20 years of experience in health care, specializing in sales, marketing, and business development within the digital health and payer-provider sectors. He came from Galileo as Chief Growth Officer, where he led efforts to enhance the accessibility and affordability of medical care through digital platforms and value-based care models, securing national partnerships with several of the largest payers and employers. Before joining Galileo, Sloan served as Chief Commercial Officer at Onduo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, where he spearheaded sales, marketing, and client management functions, negotiating significant partnerships, including a transformative agreement with Highmark Health and Google Cloud.

During his 12-year tenure at Aetna, he excelled as Senior Vice President, leading national distribution of value-based care products and achieving exceptional sales growth. He also led Vitality’s global partnership with Apple Health for wellness programs and Pursuant Health's national partnership with Walmart to deploy health assessment kiosks. Sloan’s deep knowledge spans across go-to-market strategies, product design, care management, and P&L oversight, positioning him as a valuable leader in the health care space.

His goal and focus in this new role will be to help Cylinder continue driving its work with health plans, employers, and partners to help members manage challenging chronic and acute digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, heartburn, bloating, and more.

“At a time when digestive health challenges are more prevalent than ever, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making high-quality GI care more accessible to everyone,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Cylinder. “Ryan’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to tackle America’s silent GI crisis and helping ensure those who need support receive the care they deserve.”

“Millions of Americans are affected by digestive diseases every year. It’s costly and debilitating. As the category leader, Cylinder has compelling clinical outcomes, and demonstrates a return on investment that exceeds the high expectations of partners,” said Ryan Sloan, Chief Commercial Officer of Cylinder. “Joining Cylinder at a time of major growth creates an opportunity for me to expand access to effective digestive care solutions to improve the quality of life for millions.”

GI issues affect 40 percent of people daily and account for $136 billion per year in health care costs. Cylinder’s virtual digestive health platform connects people with individualized, expert-backed care and support for the full spectrum of GI issues. By making digestive health support accessible, Cylinder is helping members feel better while reducing absenteeism and health care costs for employers, showcasing a 5:1 return-on-investment (ROI).

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Showcasing up to 5:1 ROI and an average of 13% employee enrollment, Cylinder's platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes; members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive health care they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com.