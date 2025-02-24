Buy Now Pay Later Global Business Report 2025: BNPL Payments to Grow by 13.7% to Surpass $560 Billion this Year, Driven by Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal, and Affirm - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 13.7% on annual basis to reach US$560.1 billion in 2025. Global BNPL market experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 21.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 492.8 billion to approximately USD 911.8 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The global BNPL market is evolving with significant regional differences in adoption patterns. In developing regions like Africa and Southeast Asia, BNPL serves as a financial inclusion tool, while in mature markets like North America and Europe, it offers convenience and budgeting flexibility. Consolidation is reshaping the competitive landscape, particularly in regulated markets with rising operational costs.

The global BNPL market continues to grow, driven by evolving consumer expectations for flexible payment solutions and increasing integration across digital platforms. Major providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal, and Affirm are expanding their footprints, while region-specific players like Tamara (Middle East), MercadoPago (Latin America), and Kredivo (Southeast Asia) focus on localized offerings. In 2024, regulatory changes across multiple regions, technological advancements, and key partnerships have significantly reshaped the BNPL landscape. Global competition intensifies, with providers investing in personalized services, AI-driven credit assessments, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives to sustain growth.



Technological advancements in AI-driven credit management and personalization enable providers to optimize risk while enhancing the user experience. However, compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks will be critical to sustaining growth across multiple regions. Over the next few years, BNPL will solidify its role as a core payment method globally, expanding across both retail and essential service sectors.



Regional Dynamics Shape BNPL Growth and Adoption

The BNPL market varies significantly across regions based on economic structures, consumer behavior, and credit access. Developing markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia rely on BNPL for financial inclusion, whereas developed regions like Europe and North America prioritize convenience and payment flexibility. For instance, Lipa Later is integrating with mobile money systems to target unbanked populations in Kenya, while Klarna in Sweden offers tailored, AI-driven repayment plans to digital-native users.

Economic disparities and differences in credit infrastructure drive these regional variations. In emerging economies, limited access to traditional credit products has created a strong demand for installment-based services. Meanwhile, consumers adopt BNPL for discretionary spending and optimized budgeting in developed markets, where credit penetration is high.

Providers will increasingly adopt localized strategies, tailoring their offerings to meet regional demands. Consolidation will occur in mature markets, while partnerships with mobile networks and fintech platforms will fuel growth in developing regions.

Consolidation and Mergers Redefine Competitive Landscape

The global BNPL market is seeing increased mergers and acquisitions as providers seek scale and efficiency to manage regulatory and competitive pressures. Riverty recently acquired a fintech startup in Poland to expand its footprint in Eastern Europe, while Affirm in the United States has deepened its collaboration with Amazon to strengthen its market position.

Regulatory scrutiny and market saturation in developed economies have driven providers to consolidate operations. Competitive pressure from global payment giants like PayPal and Visa also encourages smaller players to merge for survival and access to new customer bases.

The market will become more concentrated, with a few major players dominating regional and global markets. This may lead to enhanced service offerings and technological innovation, but it may also reduce competition in some areas.

Super Apps and Ecosystems Dominate BNPL Growth in Asia-Pacific

In Asia-Pacific, BNPL adoption is heavily influenced by integration with super apps like Grab, Gojek, and WeChat. These platforms offer installment plans across various services, from ride-hailing to food delivery, creating a one-stop solution for users. Kredivo's partnership with Gojek has significantly boosted cross-service BNPL usage in Indonesia.

The dominance of super apps in digital ecosystems across Southeast Asia and China has made BNPL a natural addition to their offerings. By embedding BNPL, these apps increase user engagement and transaction volume across multiple services.

Super apps will continue to be pivotal in scaling BNPL in Asia. Providers outside the super app ecosystem may face challenges acquiring and retaining customers.

E-Commerce Remains a Key BNPL Growth Driver Globally

E-commerce platforms worldwide are increasingly integrating BNPL to enhance customer experience and conversion rates. Platforms like MercadoLibre in Latin America, Zalando in Europe, and Shopee in Southeast Asia have reported higher average order values and repeat purchases due to BNPL options.

Consumers seek more payment flexibility as online shopping becomes a dominant retail channel. BNPL allows customers to make large purchases without immediate financial strain, encouraging them to spend more during promotions and seasonal sales events.

BNPL will remain essential to e-commerce growth, especially in emerging markets with constrained disposable incomes. Providers that offer omnichannel payment integration will gain a competitive advantage.

Regulatory Oversight Increases Across All Regions

Governments globally are implementing stricter regulations to protect consumers from debt risks. Australia, Germany, and Kenya have introduced new laws requiring BNPL providers to perform credit assessments and disclose all fees. Similarly, EU regulators have updated the Consumer Credit Directive to include BNPL under credit product regulations.

The rapid rise of BNPL services, particularly among younger demographics, has raised concerns about predatory lending and debt accumulation. Regulators aim to create a level playing field for fintechs and traditional credit providers while ensuring consumer protection.

Compliance will become a significant operational priority for providers. Larger players with robust regulatory frameworks will thrive, while smaller or newer fintechs may face challenges entering regulated markets.

Technological Innovation Focuses on Personalization and Risk Management

Global BNPL providers are investing in AI and machine learning to enhance credit risk assessments and personalize payment options. Affirm has introduced dynamic payment schedules in the US, while Riverty in Germany uses AI-driven tools to predict user behavior and optimize repayment plans.

Competitive pressures and regulatory demands for responsible lending are pushing providers to improve their credit assessment capabilities. Personalization has also become a key strategy for differentiating BNPL services, offering consumers greater control over their financial planning.

AI-powered credit systems will reduce default rates and improve customer satisfaction. Providers that excel in data-driven decision-making will strengthen their market leadership but must comply with global data privacy regulations.

Cross-Border BNPL Expands Through Regional Trade Agreements

Cross-border BNPL adoption is increasing in regions with strong trade agreements, such as within Asia-Pacific's GCC and RCEP member countries. Consumers in smaller markets like Vietnam and Oman use BNPL to access goods from neighboring countries.

Improved logistics and regional free-trade agreements have made cross-border shopping more accessible. BNPL allows consumers to manage the higher costs associated with cross-border purchases, including shipping and currency conversion fees.

Cross-border BNPL will continue to grow, especially as e-commerce platforms enhance their regional operations. Providers that offer multi-currency support and localized payment solutions will benefit from increased cross-border activity.

Current State of the BNPL Market

Strong Integration with Digital Ecosystems: BNPL services are increasingly embedded in global e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify. Providers are also expanding into super apps (e.g., Grab, Gojek, and Careem), offering consumers access to installment options across transportation, food delivery, and entertainment services.

Diverse Consumer Behavior Across Regions: In developed markets like the US and Europe, consumers seek BNPL for high-value purchases, particularly electronics and home appliances. Meanwhile, in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Africa, BNPL adoption is driven by financial inclusion needs, with providers offering low-cost installment plans for essential goods and services.

Focus on ESG Initiatives: Several providers align their strategies with ESG priorities by introducing "green BNPL" options. These initiatives incentivize eco-friendly purchases with lower interest rates or flexible repayment terms.

Key Players and New Entrants

Key Players: Major players like Klarna, Afterpay (Block), Affirm, and PayPal (Pay Later) dominate the market, leveraging partnerships with global e-commerce platforms to maintain their leadership positions.

New Entrants: Regional players such as Tabby (Middle East), ZestMoney (India), and Alma (France) are scaling their services internationally through partnerships and funding rounds. Emerging fintech startups in Latin America and Africa are entering the market with highly localized offerings tailored to underbanked populations.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions (2024)

Klarna's AI-Driven Personalization Launch: In February 2024, Klarna introduced a new AI-powered platform to provide consumers with personalized repayment plans based on spending patterns. This innovation will strengthen Klarna's leadership in key markets like the US and Europe.

Affirm's Partnership with Shopify (North America, Europe): In March 2024, Affirm expanded its collaboration with Shopify, enabling more merchants to offer BNPL options with no hidden fees. This partnership enhances merchant reach and strengthens Affirm's presence across developed markets.

Tamara's Expansion to Europe: In April 2024, Tamara entered the European market, partnering with luxury and lifestyle retailers to offer flexible installment solutions. This move signifies Tamara's ambition to compete in high-value retail categories outside the Middle East.

Kredivo's Acquisition of a Fintech Platform (Thailand): In May 2024, Kredivo acquired a regional fintech platform to bolster its BNPL services in Southeast Asia. This acquisition is part of a broader strategy to scale across new markets with localized credit offerings.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

Regional Consolidation Trends: As regulatory scrutiny increases globally, mid-tier players may consolidate with larger providers to achieve scale and compliance. Providers in fragmented markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia are expected to pursue mergers to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Investment in AI and Risk Management: Leading BNPL providers will continue to invest in AI for advanced credit scoring and fraud detection. This will help mitigate rising default risks and enhance the personalization of repayment options, particularly in emerging markets.

Integration with Digital Banking and Financial Services: Providers are increasingly integrating with neobanks and digital wallets to offer comprehensive financial services, including BNPL, savings, and credit management. This trend is expected to deepen as fintech ecosystems mature globally.

Regulatory Changes

Consumer Credit Reforms (US): In March 2024, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) implemented new BNPL guidelines requiring stricter credit assessments and standardized fee disclosures. These reforms aim to curb over-indebtedness and improve consumer transparency.

European Union Consumer Credit Directive Enforcement: In early 2024, the EU began fully enforcing its updated Consumer Credit Directive (CCD), mandating enhanced affordability checks and clearer repayment terms across all member states. This regulation has increased compliance costs for BNPL providers operating in Europe.

Digital Lending Regulations (India): In February 2024, India's Reserve Bank implemented further restrictions on digital lenders, including BNPL providers, to ensure responsible lending practices and data privacy. Providers are now required to enhance transparency in loan agreements and submit regular compliance reports.

Data Privacy Regulations (Middle East): Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia introduced updated data privacy regulations in 2024, requiring BNPL providers to strengthen data protection measures. This includes stricter requirements for obtaining user consent and handling sensitive financial data.

ESG Compliance Push (Australia): In May 2024, Australia's financial regulators announced new ESG guidelines for BNPL providers, encouraging alignment with sustainability goals. Providers offering environmentally friendly financing options are being incentivized through regulatory benefits.

Companies Featured

Wipei

PagoMisCuentas

Uala

Afterpay

Zippay

Humm

OpenPay

Payright

Affirm

After Pay

Klarna

Sezzle

Paypal

Alipay

Tencent

JD Baitio

Meituan

Alma

Cofidis

RatePay

Afterpay

Simpl

PineLabs

Zest Money

Paytm

Lazypay

Akulaku

Kredivo

Atome

Splitit

GoJek Paylater

Klarna

ScalePay

Mash and Domec JV

SplittyPay

Aspira

Lipa Later

Miti

Flexpay Technologies

Julla

Nelo

Kueski

finvero

Aplazo

Atrato

PayQart

CD Care

Buynowpaylater.com

Jumia Flex

Carnon

TendoPay

Cashalo

BillEase

Plentina

Zip

Mokka

Halva

Tinkoff

Zoodpay

Mobicred

More Tyme

Payflex

Pay Just Now

PayUp

Shopee PayLater

Zilingo

PowerBuy

Pacepay

Tabby

Postpay

Tamara

Spotii

Clearpay

Paypal Credit

Laybuy

Paypal

Affirm

Futurepay

Addi

Cleo

DiniePay

Truepay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5dk4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment