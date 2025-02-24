FE International Announces Appointment of Four New Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a leading M&A advisory firm, announces the appointment of Max Alderman, Ashley Bohn, Anastasia Buraminskaya, and Jake Olivieri as Partners. These appointments strengthen the firm's leadership team and reflect its continued growth in key global markets.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Max, Ashley, Anastasia, and Jake as partners," said Thomas Smale, Founder and CEO of FE International. "Each of them has played a crucial role in our firm's growth and success. Their promotions reflect both their outstanding contributions and our commitment to developing talent within FE."

The newly appointed Partners bring diverse expertise and proven track records in managing complex transactions and building strong client relationships:

Max Alderman has more than eight years of experience advising on TMT M&A transactions, advising on more than $7 billion in transaction value. As a technology investment banker, he has led complex cross-border deals, managed global deal teams, and built deep relationships with founders, private equity firms, and strategic acquirers. Prior to joining FE International, Max worked in the investment banking groups at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan, advising on M&A transactions across the technology sector.

Anastasia Buraminskaya brings extensive experience in financial analysis, technical accounting and valuation. Since joining FE International, she has successfully guided clients in refining their financial strategies, enabling them to achieve maximum valuation and effectively position themselves for growth. She is also a Certified Public Accountant in New York State.

Jake Olivieri, previously Vice President at FE International, leverages nearly a decade of experience in debt capital markets. Throughout his tenure, he has advised on transactions exceeding $500 million in value, with particular expertise in the e-commerce sector. Jake is a CFA Charterholder.

Ashley Bohn brings significant expertise in FinTech and enterprise software advisory services, having closed over 25 deals in just over three years at the firm. Prior to joining FE International, she worked in public accounting, serving emerging growth and technology companies generating over $500 million in annual revenues. She is a Certified Public Accountant in New York State.

These appointments further strengthen FE International's position as a leader in technology M&A advisory services. The new Partners will continue to operate from the firm's established offices, serving clients across the global technology sector.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. The firm's team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value exceeding $50 billion. FE International has been recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times from 2020 to 2024 and has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years.

