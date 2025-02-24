TTD INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that The Trade Desk, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Class A common stock between May 9, 2024 and February 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Trade Desk class action lawsuit. Captioned United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers Local Union No. 8 WBPA Fund v. The Trade Desk, Inc., No. 25-cv-01396 (C.D. Cal.), the Trade Desk class action lawsuit charges Trade Desk and certain of Trade Desk’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Trade Desk class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-the-trade-desk-inc-class-action-lawsuit-ttd.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Trade Desk operates as a technology company offering a self-service, cloud-based, ad-buying platform. According to the Trade Desk class action lawsuit, leading up to the Class Period, Trade Desk launched Kokai on June 6, 2023, a generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) forecasting tool that enables users to more effectively deploy advertising spending.

The Trade Desk class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, particularly in transitioning clients to Kokai from Trade Desk’s older platform Solimar; (ii) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai rollout; and (iii) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai rollout negatively impacted Trade Desk’s business and operations, including revenue growth.

The Trade Desk class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 12, 2025, Trade Desk issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Specifically, Trade Desk reported fourth quarter revenue of $741 million – below Trade Desk’s previously issued guidance of $756 million and analysts’ estimates of $759.8 million, according to the complaint. Additionally, Trade Desk’s revenue guidance of at least $575 million for the first quarter of 2025 missed analysts’ estimates of $581.5 million, according to the Trade Desk class action lawsuit. On this news, the price of Trade Desk Class A common stock fell by more than 32%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Trade Desk Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Trade Desk class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Trade Desk class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Trade Desk class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Trade Desk class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com