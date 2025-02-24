IQ Fiber Announces Network Deployment in Charleston, South Carolina

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, Florida based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet service, announces it is expanding its 10-gig capable network to the Charleston metro area. The first phases of the deployment include West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. This expansion continues the company’s growth across the Southeast region of the United States.



Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, IQ Fiber is transforming the broadband market with transparent pricing and streamlined customer experience. IQ Fiber has deployed its network in Jacksonville and across North Florida including Alachua, Clay, Nassau, Duval, and St Johns counties with expansions underway in Savannah (Georgia) and the Chesapeake Bay region (Maryland).



“We are thrilled to see IQ Fiber’s expansion into Charleston, as it brings much-needed competition to our broadband landscape,” said William S. Cogswell, the Mayor of Charleston. “This marks a significant step toward ensuring that Charleston remains a thriving, connected community in today’s digital world.”



Building and maintaining a best-in-class, 100% fiber-optic network is a key priority for IQ Fiber, particularly given the company’s rapid expansion.



“We are bringing a modern internet choice to the greater Charleston area, one of the fastest growing communities in the Eastern United States,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers the reliability and ultra-fast symmetrical speeds that residents and neighborhoods need with an exceptional customer experience they deserve.”



IQ Fiber expansion in Charleston, South Carolina, fast facts:

IQ Fiber’s initial investment in the Charleston area is estimated at more than $40 million.

The company will establish an office in Charleston and expects to hire 20-25 local employees.

Construction of the Charleston area network has begun, and customers are expected to start coming online in late 2025.



IQ Fiber’s award-winning 100% fiber-optic network recently proved to have the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida, according to consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest® from Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence.

About IQ Fiber IQ Fiber is a rapidly expanding, Jacksonville, Florida based fiber-optic internet service provider. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021. IQ Fiber delivers a seamless customer experience and provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,600 reviews. For more information visit www.iqfiber.com