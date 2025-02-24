Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. Announces Advisory Team

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DMAAU), (the “Company”) today announced the formation of an advisory team to lead its effort towards acquiring a well-managed, revenue generating business for the foundation and development of “End to End production, manufacturing and distribution, for the Drugs Made In America Platform”. Under the direction of Lynn Stockwell, Chief Executive Officer of DMAAU, the advisory team will proactively pursue the deliverable of a business or combinations that seeks to become a new competitive cost producer of drugs made in America. Onboarding production back to the USA creates jobs, mitigates national security risks and will ensure the American people will have clean, pure, cost-efficient medications through a resilient supply chain made in America.

The advisory team includes Charles C. Conaway who is chairman of The Sabre group, a private capital business which has operated, acquired & originated a variety of businesses in the health, consumer and other segments. Mr. Conaway has led and served on the Board of a variety of organizations, including Fortune 100 companies as President of CVS Corporation, where he led the successful restructuring to create CVS as a stand-alone public company. Mr. Conaway was one of the lead architects in transforming CVS from a large retailer to one of largest health care companies in the U.S.

The team also includes Paul J. Mastronardi and Edward A. Robinson.

Mr. Mastronardi is a third-generation greenhouse grower and distributor in the North American market. He was recognized as a Top 10 Under 40 honoree by Greenhouse Canada in 2017 and as a Top 40 Under 40 honoree by Produce Business in 2024. Paul also serves on multiple boards across various industries and brings extensive experience in developing businesses.

Mr. Robinson is the former Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services N.A. He was responsible for the America’s Region, which included BMW Bank, an Industrial Loan Corporation in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since retiring from BMW, Mr. Robinson has acted as a consultant on a wide range of businesses including public and private entities.

The team will leverage resources and networks for efficient outreach to commence immediately. The effort will be focused on creating proprietary transaction opportunities. The Company believe personal relationships built over time are critical not just in generating transaction opportunities, but also in consummating a business combination.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company believes that it is possible to mitigate risks in the U.S. medical supply chain by investing in companies that will reduce America’s overreliance on production of pharmaceuticals from concentrated geographic regions through investments in strategic on-shoring of advanced domestic manufacturing technologies for critical drugs.

Contact Information

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp.

1 East Broward Boulevard, Suite 700

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Lynn Stockwell

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair

Email: lynn@dmaacorp.com

Phone: (954) 870-3099

Forward-Looking Statements