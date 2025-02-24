Capital Bancorp, Inc. Completes Operational Conversion of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”) announced that it had completed the conversion of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (“IFH”) into its operations and systems. This conversion integrates IFH customer accounts into CBNK’s products and services.

West Town Bank & Trust and Windsor Advantage previously operated as subsidiaries of IFH. In connection with the merger completed on October 1, 2024, West Town Bank & Trust merged with and into Capital Bank, N.A. and Windsor Advantage became a subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc.

"While Capital and IFH have already been effectively operating as one company, this conversion marks a major milestone," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of CBNK. "Now that the conversion is complete, we are well positioned to better serve our customers and continue to execute on the meaningful synergies that we expect to accrue in the merger.”

CBNK completed the conversion between the close of business on February 21st and reopening on February 24th. IFH customers – including customers of its North Riverside, IL branch – now have access to a wide selection of CBNK products and services. In addition, they can bank at any CBNK location, through digital banking or ATM. In connection with the merger, CBNK also anticipates opening a branch in Raleigh, NC on March 3, 2025.

Information about the conversion and transition to CBNK was mailed to these customers on October 1, 2024. Since then, we have maintained ongoing communications to support a smooth transition.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in six locations including Washington D.C., Reston, VA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rockville, MD, Columbia, MD and N. Riverside, IL. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.2 billion at December 31, 2024 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its Investor Relations page.

