Risk Strategies Appoints Craig D. Simon Managing Director, Private Equity

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has hired Craig D. Simon as Managing Director in its National Private Equity Practice. In his role, Simon will be responsible for brokering, servicing, and program administration for clients in the private equity sector.

Based in New York City, Simon brings over 25 years of experience to the Risk Strategies private equity practice. Simon is an expert in designing and implementing non-traditional and alternative risk management programs. He is a well-respected industry expert whose opinion with clients and leading trade and business publications, is frequently sought.

“Bringing Craig on board is a real win for this practice,” said Neil Krauter Sr., National Private Equity Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “His reputation as both an industry expert and team leader are well deserved, and we are excited to see the difference he will make for our clients and our business.”

Prior to joining Risk Strategies, Simon was a Team Leader for U.S. Energy & Power at Marsh. He also served as Senior Managing Director at Crystal & Company (now Alliant) for over 15 years, overseeing the firm’s liability insurance placement and brokering operations. Simon previously led the U.S. liability insurance brokering as the National Casualty Practice Leader for Willis North America (now Willis Towers Watson).

“I’m excited to join the practice at Risk Strategies and work with a team of true specialists,” said Simon. “Over my career, I have seen the power that focused industry expertise has for clients. Risk Strategies has built its success on this approach, and I’m excited to help grow this business.”

A graduate of Hofstra University, Simon holds a Master of Business Administration in finance as well as a Bachelor of Arts in economics.

