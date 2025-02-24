Questex’s Fierce Pharma Unveils the Conference Program for the Inaugural Fierce Pharma Engage, Over 100 Speakers Confirmed to Deliver Unparalleled Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today unveils the Conference Program for the inaugural Fierce Pharma Engage, an exclusive summit for pharma and biotech marketing, dealmaking, communications and medical affairs executives. Fierce Pharma Engage takes place April 29 - May 1, 2025 at Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA. Register to attend Fierce Pharma Engage here.

Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events said, "Our Fierce Pharma Engage event promises a robust content and networking experience, with focuses on four major life sciences areas: Marketing, PR/Communications, Medical Affairs and BD&L. By bringing together thought leaders from the top pharma and biotech companies to speak on a program packed with high impact discussions, this event is designed to inspire innovation, foster collaboration and equip executives with actionable strategies for navigating the evolving industry landscape. With expanded content and networking capability, pharma teams will derive significant value from their participation."

The Conference Program offers keynotes, panels, sessions and case studies targeted to the pharma marketing, communications, medical affairs and BD&L communities. Over 100 industry thought leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are confirmed to speak at the conference including leaders from AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Eli Lilly, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi. Click here to view the complete list of speakers.

Fierce Pharma Engage was created in conjunction with an exclusive group of pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals. Click here to see the Advisory Board.

Fierce Pharma Engage Founding Partner is IQVIA. Other key sponsors for the event include: DeepIntent, Ostro, Swoop and Syneos Health. For the complete list of sponsors, click here. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma’s operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news—often complicated technology or business maneuvers—and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

