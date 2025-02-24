Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Demand Trends in Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market to Impact Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer was sized at 2.5 Million Tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 3.4 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Demand from key end-use markets will drive gains in SBS block copolymer market in the coming years. The market would benefit from anticipated growth in asphalt consumption in paving and roofing applications. Similarly, sustained high demand for adhesives, sealants and coatings, and widening role of polymer modification in plastics compounding would infuse agility into the SBS block copolymer market. At the same time, the market would also gain from high thrust on enhancing functional attributes of footwear with innovative materials such as SBS, and rising demand for high-quality household electronic appliances and medical equipment, where SBS as an ingredient in plastic enclosure of appliance, significantly improves the durability and strength of the product.

Growth dynamics in the automotive industry are expected to influence demand for SBS in polymer modification application. In addition, the growing demand for home appliances especially across all developing countries will provide growth opportunities for SBS market in the coming years. Other growth promoting factors for SBS include strong growth in demand from adhesives and sealants and footwear markets. Demand dynamics in footwear market will also impact growth in the SBS copolymer market. Some of the factors fueling footwear consumption include flourishing eCommerce, increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits to health from fitness and sports activities and growing income levels among others. Material innovations are also a major growth driving factor for the global footwear industry.



The growth in the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is driven by several factors, including advancements in polymer technology, expanding end-use applications, and increasing consumer demand for high-performance materials. Innovations in SBS formulation and processing techniques have improved its performance characteristics, making it more suitable for a wider range of applications. The construction industry's demand for improved paving and roofing materials has significantly boosted the use of SBS in modified asphalt products.

Additionally, the automotive industry's push for lightweight and durable materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions has further fueled the adoption of SBS. The growing awareness of SBS's benefits in producing high-performance adhesives and sealants is also contributing to market expansion. As industries continue to seek materials that offer enhanced performance, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, the SBS market is poised for sustained growth.

Segments:

Application (Asphalt Modification, Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings, Polymer Modification, Other Applications)

End-Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Packaging, Other End-Uses)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 2.5 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 3.4 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: A Prelude

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Breakdown by Type (% Value) for 2024

An Introduction to Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Manufacturing Process and Chemistry

Basics of SBS Polymerization

SBS Microphase Separation

Physical and Chemical Properties

Applications of SBS Block Copolymer

Regulatory Scenario

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most Important Type of SBC TPEs

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions Continue to Spearhead Global Demand

Competition

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/Bitumen Modification

Global Asphalt Market in US$ Million for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Asphalt Modification in Road Paving

Roofing Materials Demand Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Market

Global Roofing Market by Geographic Region/Country (in US$ Million) for the Years 2022 and 2027

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS Block Copolymer

Demand Trends in Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market to Impact Market Growth

Adhesives

Sealants

Coatings

Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Industry Fortunes

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block Copolymer

Global Footwear Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2022 and 2026

Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales

Growing Role of Styrenic Polymers in Medical Applications: Potential for SBS Block Copolymer Market

Increasing Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Adhesives

Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for Market

Global Engineering Plastics Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions

Potential Health Hazards Due to Exposure - A Major Challenge

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 38 major companies featured in this report

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Chimei Corp.

Dow Inc.

En Chuan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Kraton Corp.

LANXESS AG

LCY Chemical Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Milagro Rubber Co. Inc.

Repsol SA

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Solventis Ltd.

TSRC Corp.

Versalis S.P.A

