Pond Lehocky Adds Attorney James Garver to Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Disability Practices

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Garver, an experienced workers’ compensation and Social Security disability attorney with deep roots in Western Pennsylvania, has joined Pond Lehocky Giordano’s legal practice. Garver will lead the firm’s new Altoona office, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to workers across Pennsylvania.

Garver has more than 25 years of experience advocating for injured workers. As a certified worker’s compensation specialist, he has experience representing both workers and employers, which helps him know what to expect during his clients’ cases at every turn. Garver also has a comprehensive understanding of Social Security disability systems. He most recently served as a worker’s compensation attorney at Edgar Snyder & Associates.

“Jim’s experience in workers’ compensation law and his strong connection to the Western Pennsylvania community make him a tremendous asset to our team,” said Jerry Lehocky, founding partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “We are committed to ensuring that injured workers across Pennsylvania receive the best legal representation and Jim’s work strengthens that mission.”

Raised in Blair County, Garver has spent his legal career advocating for injured and disabled workers, fighting to secure the benefits and protections they deserve. In recognition of his work, he was honored with the Hometown Favorite Attorney Award by the Altoona Mirror in 2020. He has also been named a Best Lawyer every year since 2013 and a Super Lawyer every year since 2014.

“Jim’s reputation for excellence and his commitment to fighting for the rights of injured workers align perfectly with our firm’s values,” said Samuel Pond, managing partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “His presence will enhance our ability to serve clients across the entire state, particularly in Western Pennsylvania, where he has built a reputation for outstanding advocacy.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Pond Lehocky Giordano, a firm that shares my passion for standing up for injured workers,” said Garver. “Having spent my career representing hardworking Pennsylvanians, I am excited to continue that mission with a firm known for its relentless advocacy and commitment to justice.”

With Garver joining the firm, Pond Lehocky Giordano further strengthens its reputation as Pennsylvania’s premier law firm for injured workers, providing exceptional legal representation and an unwavering commitment to achieving the best outcomes for clients.

Garver is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all State and Federal Courts of Pennsylvania.

About Pond Lehocky Giordano:

Pond Lehocky Giordano is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for injured and disabled workers. With a strong presence throughout Pennsylvania, the firm has secured justice for thousands of clients in workers’ compensation, Social Security disability and employment law cases. For more information, visit www.pondlehocky.com.

