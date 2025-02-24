NANO Nuclear Energy Announced as Two Star Partner of the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement’s Operational Energy Summit with CEO James Walker Scheduled to Present

The Operational Energy Summit will be held at the Bethesda Marriot Hotel on February 25-26, 2025

New York, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it is a Two Star Partner of the 17th annual Operational Energy Summit, hosted by the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement in Bethesda, Maryland at the Bethesda Marriot Hotel on February 25 -26, 2025.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development, James Walker, will lead a keynote presentation titled, “The role of innovative nuclear technology to support the defense industry and military operations”, at 1:30 PM. Thereafter, he will also present, “Industry insight session hosted by NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.” at 3:30 PM.

For over two decades, the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) has served as a non-partisan event and thought leadership organization connecting the Defense and Security communities interested in solving high-level challenges. Through its industry-leading conferences, networking events and online community portal, IDGA supports and coordinates the participation of leading stakeholders across the Government, Military, and associated defense industry partners.

For its 17th year, the IDGA Operational Energy Summit will bring together operational and installation energy leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Energy, allied military, industry, and academia to discuss the current state of military energy and the path forward. This year’s summit will focus on addressing the emerging threat landscape, contested environments, the role of innovative technology, and the challenges and gaps in defense energy to ensure support of military operations. Guided by thought leaders, the summit will explore alternative energy sources, including nuclear and solar power, along with microgrids and technologies for enhancing grid security. As the demand for energy increases to support both current and future weapon systems and technologies, the topics of discussion will include strategies for achieving energy resilience, security, reliability, and sufficiency.

“The IDGA is at the forefront of efforts to address the U.S. armed forces’ most urgent challenges, particularly in understanding operational and installation energy,” said John G. Vonglis, Executive Director of Global Government Affairs of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This summit will bring together some of the nation’s foremost experts, united by a shared mission to provide service members with robust, reliable, and resilient next-generation energy solutions, with nuclear set to play a key role in discussions.”





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announced as the Two Star Partner of the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement’s Operational Energy Summit on February 25-26, 2025.

“The growing emphasis on nuclear-based energy systems within the U.S. military creates exciting opportunities to deliver reliable, carbon-neutral power to the country’s service members,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This summit provides a valuable platform to connect with key operational leaders throughout the military complex, and I look forward to discussing the future of nuclear energy with all attendees.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR™.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

