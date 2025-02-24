Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Regulatory Frameworks and Safety Standards Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training was valued at US$4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The implementation of civil aerospace simulation and training has become essential in the modern aviation industry, given the increasing complexity of aircraft systems and the need for stringent safety measures. Simulators offer an economical and risk-free alternative to actual flight training, allowing pilots to practice a wide range of scenarios, from routine operations to emergency procedures, without the associated risks.

This approach not only helps in building proficiency and confidence among pilots but also reduces wear and tear on actual aircraft, thereby cutting down maintenance costs. Moreover, air traffic controllers benefit from simulation training by experiencing realistic traffic patterns and communication scenarios, which are crucial for maintaining order and safety in increasingly crowded airspaces. The ability to simulate adverse weather conditions, technical failures, and other critical situations ensures that both pilots and controllers are well-prepared to handle any real-world challenges they might face.



The growth in the civil aerospace simulation and training market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the continuous advancements in simulation technology, such as enhanced graphics, motion systems, and AI-driven analytics, have significantly improved the realism and effectiveness of training programs. The rising demand for commercial air travel, leading to a surge in pilot hiring and training requirements, also propels market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulatory standards imposed by aviation authorities necessitate regular and rigorous training, thereby boosting the demand for advanced simulation systems.

The increasing emphasis on safety and risk management in aviation operations encourages airlines and training institutions to invest in state-of-the-art simulators. Additionally, the expansion of air traffic and the corresponding need for efficient air traffic management further underscore the importance of comprehensive simulation training for air traffic controllers. Lastly, the global pilot shortage and the need for ongoing skill enhancement and certification for existing pilots drive continuous investments in simulation and training infrastructure.

The Full Flight Simulator (FFS) segment is expected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Flight Training Devices (FTD) segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at $1.1 Billion in 2024, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $914.9 Million by 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Key markets include the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players include Alpine Metal Tech GmbH, ALSIM EMEA (Alsim Flight Training Solutions), AMST-Systemtechnik GmbH, CAE, Inc., EDM Limited and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





