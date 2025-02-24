Semiconductor Materials Market Research 2025: Analysis by Material, Application, End Use Industry, and Region with Growth Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Materials Market by Material, Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor materials market size reached USD 57.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 78.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.25% during 2025-2033. The increasing demand for electronics, continuous technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, and growth in emerging applications like 5G and electric vehicles are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.







Semiconductor materials represent one of the essential innovations in the electronics industry. This can be accredited to their high electron mobility, wide temperature limits and low energy consumption. By employing material such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), electronics manufacturers have been able to replace traditional thermionic devices that made electronic items heavy and non-portable. Consequently, these materials find vast applications in the manufacturing of different electronic components such as diodes, transistors and integrated chips.

In addition to this, the availability of these small electronic components has further facilitated the production of miniaturized devices. Additionally, the industry is benefitting from the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor materials market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on material, application and end use industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $78.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Semiconductor Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Silicon Carbide

6.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide

6.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

6.4 Molybdenum Disulfide

6.5 Bismuth Telluride

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Fabrication

7.2 Packaging

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Energy and Utility

8.5 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF SE

14.3.2 LG Chem Ltd.

14.3.3 Indium Corporation

14.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.5 KYOCERA Corporation

14.3.6 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

14.3.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

14.3.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC

14.3.10 Nichia Corporation

14.3.11 Intel Corporation

14.3.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd.

