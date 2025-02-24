Administrative Court upheld the administrative fine imposed on Verkkokauppa.com by the Data Protection Ombudsman's Sanctions Board



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock exchange release 24 February 2025 at 6:00 PM (EET)



Helsinki Administrative Court has upheld the administrative fine imposed on Verkkokauppa.com by the Data Protection Ombudsman's Sanctions Board. The company announced the administrative fine on 15 March 2024. The company has recognized a provision for the administrative fine in its first quarter 2024 results. The decision is not legally binding and the company considers further actions.





For further information, please contact:



Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28





