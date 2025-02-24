ENERQUALITY Announces New CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Johnston, Interim Chair of the Board of ENERQUALITY, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Johnston, along with Mr. Peter Saturno and Mr. Gord Cooke, were appointed in the fall of 2024 with a mandate to recruit a new CEO.

New Chief Executive Officer

ENERQUALITY is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Vaccaro as Chief Executive Officer. Joe is a prominent figure in Ontario's residential construction industry, known for his extensive leadership and advocacy. He served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA), an organization representing over 4,000 member companies across twenty-nine local associations. During his tenure, Joe was instrumental in initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply and affordability in the province.

Before leading the OHBA, Joe Vaccaro held the position of Vice President of Policy and Government Relations at the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).

In 2021, Joe co-founded RIOS (Real Estate Industry Operating System) Canada. As President of RIOS, he focused on developing technological solutions to streamline the building and development process, aiming to make housing development more efficient and accessible.

According to Mr. Johnston:

“Joe is a respected and highly regarded leader in the new housing sector, and we are thrilled to welcome him to ENERQUALITY at this pivotal time. He understands our mission, has witnessed our past successes, and sees the immediate potential to build on them. Under his leadership, we will strengthen our focus on housing certification—particularly ENERGY STAR®—and enhance training programs that support builders with the knowledge and skills to construct more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly homes.”

This marks an exciting new chapter for ENERQUALITY as it continues to drive innovation and sustainability in Canada’s residential construction industry.

“I have been a champion of the ENERQUALITY mission for decades, and with over 120,000 high-performance homes certified by ENERQUALITY, there is a great base for future growth and success by focusing on what builders, renovators and consumers need to support their housing needs,” said Joe Vaccaro adding “It’s a tough housing market with affordability being negatively impacted by construction costs, interest rates, and now the threat of American tariffs, but we have a great team at ENERQUALITY and our focus continues to be to work with builders and renovators to provide programs that add value to the projects they offer consumers.”

ENERQUALITY

For over 25 years, ENERQUALITY has led the way in market transformation and capacity building, advancing the industry in constructing energy-efficient homes. Having certified more than 120,000 homes across the province through respected programs like ENERGY STAR for New Homes, CHBA’s Net Zero, and the EnerGuide Rating System, ENERQUALITY continues to set industry standards.

In 2005, ENERQUALITY joined forces with Natural Resources Canada to bring ENERGY STAR for New Homes to Canada. The results are in: we created the most successful energy efficiency program in Canadian housing. Our education, training, technology demonstration and workforce development programs assist individuals and companies across the home building industry to build better homes.

