Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2034

The prefabricated and modular data centers market was valued at $4.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.39% and reach $17.76 billion by 2034.

The demand for prefabricated and modular data centers has been growing rapidly, driven by their ability to provide scalable, efficient, and cost-effective digital infrastructure. These solutions streamline deployment timelines while maintaining high reliability and energy efficiency standards, making them ideal for diverse applications, including edge computing and hyperscale operations. With advancements in modular design and factory integration, prefabricated data centers offer enhanced flexibility, allowing organizations to adapt quickly to changing IT demands. Additionally, their compatibility with sustainable practices, such as renewable energy integration and optimized cooling systems, aligns with global initiatives toward reducing carbon footprints, further driving market growth.

The industrial impact of the prefabricated and modular data centers market extends across multiple sectors, including cloud computing, telecommunications, and edge computing, while driving innovation in digital infrastructure. The adoption of modular data centers promotes advancements in scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable IT solutions, promoting industry-wide efficiency and sustainability. This evolution enhances collaboration between technology providers, data center operators, and enterprises, elevating infrastructure standards and pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. Additionally, it creates opportunities in engineering, manufacturing, and data management, supporting the broader digital transformation ecosystem. By enabling faster deployment and resource-efficient operations, these modular solutions align with global sustainability goals and meet the rising demand for scalable digital infrastructure across industries.



Edge Data Center Type to Lead the Market (by Application)



Edge data centers have emerged as the leading application segment in the global prefabricated and modular data centers market. This growth has been driven by the increasing demand for low-latency computing and real-time data processing, which are essential for applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G connectivity.



One significant factor contributing to the rise of edge data centers has been the rapid expansion of 5G networks. As of May 2024, several telecommunications companies in North America, including Verizon and AT&T, have accelerated their deployment of 5G infrastructure. This expansion necessitates the establishment of edge data centers closer to users, enabling faster data transmission and reducing latency. These edge facilities can efficiently handle the high volume of data generated by connected devices, supporting applications that require immediate processing, such as autonomous vehicles and smart city technologies.



Furthermore, major industry players recognize the advantages of prefabricated solutions for edge data centers. In September 2023, Schneider Electric announced a $3 billion multi-year agreement with Compass Datacenters to expand their partnership and manufacture prefabricated modular data center solutions. This agreement is aimed at delivering finished goods more quickly and at a lower cost, addressing the skyrocketing demand for data center solutions driven by the burgeoning AI market. Schneider Electric has already manufactured and delivered about 150 modular data center solutions to Compass, showcasing its commitment to efficient and scalable edge data center solutions.

Power Module (Fully Fabricated) Segment to Lead the Market (by Configuration)



The power module, or fully fabricated data center, is the dominant segment in the global prefabricated and modular data centers market. This segment has gained traction due to its ability to provide ready-to-use solutions that streamline deployment and reduce construction time. For example, in November 2022, Huawei launched its FusionModule2000 6.0, a modular data center solution designed to enhance energy efficiency and simplify operations. This solution features a quick deployment period, reducing setup time from 30 days to just 7 days, making it an attractive option for businesses.



These power modules support energy efficiency and facilitate quick setups, making them a preferred choice for businesses looking to optimize their IT infrastructure. The combination of rising data needs and the efficiency of power modules positions this segment for continued growth in the market.

Containerized Data Center (ISO) Segment to Lead the Market (by Form Factor)



Containerized data centers are the dominant segment in the global prefabricated and modular data centers market by form factor. This segment's popularity stems from its flexibility, rapid deployment capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. Containerized data centers can be easily transported and installed at various locations, making them ideal for businesses that require quick solutions to meet their data needs.



For instance, in March 2023, Microsoft announced the expansion of its containerized data center offerings to support its cloud services, demonstrating the growing demand for modular solutions in the tech industry. These real-time instances illustrate how containerized data centers are becoming integral to modern IT infrastructure, solidifying their position as the leading form factor in the global prefabricated and modular data centers market.



North America is the leading region in the global prefabricated and modular data centers market due to a rising need for AI-ready infrastructure, quick deployment options, and advanced technologies. The region has a strong tech industry that focuses on innovation, particularly in AI, creating a high demand for data center capacity that surpasses supply. For instance, Vertiv Group Corp. launched the MegaMod CoolChip in July 2024, a prefabricated modular solution that can be set up up to 50% faster than traditional methods, speeding up the availability of important AI digital infrastructure.



Additionally, the growth of edge data centers in the U.S. greatly impacts the prefabricated and modular data centers market. As businesses look to improve speed and support the increasing need for real-time data processing, edge data centers are becoming crucial. This shift toward decentralized computing means data processing occurs closer to users. The demand for quick, efficient, and flexible solutions in edge computing has been boosting the adoption of prefabricated and modular data centers.



As companies focus on streamlined processes and single-source accountability, North America is expected to emerge as a key hub for these solutions, ready to meet the evolving needs of AI computing and digital infrastructure. This combination of rapid deployment, scalability, sustainability, and innovation positions North America as a leader in the prefabricated and modular data centers market.



In July 2024, Vertiv Group Corp. launched MegaMod CoolChip, a high-density prefabricated modular data center solution designed to accelerate AI compute deployments. Featuring advanced liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling for high-power CPUs and GPUs, and integrated power protection, it reduces deployment time by up to 50%. The solution is scalable, offering configurations for retrofits or standalone data centers, and supports sustainability goals with improved PUE and lower carbon footprints.

In February 2024, NTT DATA and Schneider Electric announced their partnership to co-innovate solutions for edge computing, integrating Edge, Private 5G, IoT, and Modular Data Centers. This collaboration aims to address the increasing demand for AI applications at the edge by delivering high-performance, scalable infrastructure. The companies have also deployed a private 5G-enabled EcoStruxure Data Center at Marienpark Berlin, a 30-hectare innovation park.

In November 2023, Vertiv Group Corp, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, launched the Vertiv SmartMod Max CW, a modular data center designed to meet the increasing need for swift compute deployment. This flexible and scalable system can handle IT loads of up to 200kW and features chilled water cooling, promoting energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

In September 2022, Vertiv Group Corp launched prefabricated modular data centers in India, providing flexible, scalable solutions for deploying IT assets quickly and efficiently. These modular data centers incorporate Vertiv Group Corp's critical power and thermal management technologies, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS), thermal management units, and monitoring systems. Designed for ease of deployment and scalability, these solutions aim to meet the growing demand for data centers in India, driven by the government's infrastructure status for data centers and the rise of hybrid work culture.

