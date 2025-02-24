Augmented Reality in Retail Market Revenues to Grow from $19.9 Billion in 2024 to a Projected $64.6 Billion by 2030 - Discover Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality in Retail - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of augmented reality in retail is driven by technological advancements, changing consumer expectations for personalized shopping, and the need for retailers to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Advances in mobile technology, faster internet speeds, and the widespread adoption of smartphones have made AR more accessible and functional for consumers. Today's customers expect a seamless, engaging shopping experience, and AR fulfills this by offering personalized interactions, whether they are shopping online or in-store. The rise in e-commerce has further accelerated the adoption of AR, as retailers seek innovative ways to bring interactivity and customer engagement to online platforms.

Additionally, AR's ability to reduce product returns by helping customers make more informed purchases has made it a valuable tool in cost savings and customer satisfaction. Retailers are increasingly using AR as a branding tool as well, offering unique, interactive experiences that set them apart from competitors, attract a younger audience, and create memorable brand interactions. The COVID-19 pandemic has also fueled the growth of AR, as it prompted retailers to innovate and provide virtual shopping alternatives during periods of restricted in-store access.

As AR technology continues to evolve and becomes more cost-effective, the demand for augmented reality in retail is expected to grow, cementing its role as a critical component of modern retail strategy, enhancing customer engagement, and driving sales in an increasingly digital-first market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Augmented Reality Software & Services segment, which is expected to reach US$36.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.1%. The Augmented Reality Hardware segment is also set to grow at 22.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.5% CAGR to reach $8.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Growing Demand for Interactive Shopping Experiences Fuels Growth of AR in Retail

Increasing Use of AR in Virtual Try-Ons Drives Adoption in Fashion and Beauty Sectors

Here`s How AR in Product Visualization Enhances Customer Confidence in Online Shopping

Rising Focus on Customer Engagement Expands Use of AR for In-Store Experiences

Advancements in Mobile AR Technology Make AR More Accessible for Retail Customers

Increasing Demand for Personalization Drives AR Integration in Customizable Product Offerings

Here`s How AR in Home Furnishings Helps Customers Visualize Products in Their Own Space

Growing Use of AR for Contactless Shopping Solutions Supports Safe and Convenient Retail Experiences

Rising Popularity of Social Media Shopping Fuels Demand for AR-Enabled Social Commerce

Here`s How AR Enhances Brand Loyalty by Creating Unique and Memorable Shopping Experiences

Increasing Adoption of AR for Location-Based Promotions Boosts Customer Engagement In-Store

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Improve the Accuracy of AR-Powered Product Recommendations

Focus on Omnichannel Strategies Drives Seamless Integration of AR Across Online and Offline Retail

Growing Investments in Digital Transformation Support Long-Term Growth of AR in Retail

