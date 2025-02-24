Satellite Internet Industry Research 2025-2030: Emerging Trends and Revenue Opportunities Forecast by Region

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Internet - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Satellite Internet was valued at US$5.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AXESS Networks, DSL Telecom, EarthLink, LLC, Eutelsat Communications SA, Gilat Satellite Networks and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Satellite Internet Market?



The growth in the Satellite Internet market is driven by several factors that are transforming the global communications landscape. The increasing demand for internet access in remote and underserved regions is a major driver, as satellite internet provides a viable solution for connecting these areas. The deployment of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations by companies like SpaceX and Amazon is another critical factor, as these constellations promise to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet globally, making satellite internet more competitive with traditional broadband services.

Additionally, the growing reliance on internet connectivity for business operations, education, healthcare, and entertainment is fueling demand for satellite internet, particularly in regions where other forms of internet access are limited or unreliable. The integration of advanced technologies into satellite systems, such as improved signal processing and increased bandwidth, is also driving market growth by enhancing the performance and affordability of satellite internet services. Furthermore, the need for resilient and reliable communication networks in disaster-prone areas and during emergency situations is pushing the adoption of satellite internet, as it offers a critical lifeline when terrestrial networks fail.



Which Regions and Sectors are Driving Demand for Satellite Internet?



The demand for satellite internet is growing rapidly, particularly in regions and sectors where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking or insufficient. Rural and remote areas, especially in developing countries, are the primary beneficiaries of satellite internet, as it provides a much-needed solution for connecting communities that have been historically underserved by telecommunications providers. In addition to residential users, sectors such as agriculture, mining, and oil and gas are increasingly adopting satellite internet to support operations in remote locations.

The maritime and aviation industries are also significant users, relying on satellite internet to provide connectivity for ships and aircraft, enabling real-time communication and data transfer while at sea or in the air. Moreover, satellite internet is playing a crucial role in disaster recovery and emergency response efforts, where it provides reliable communication links when terrestrial networks are damaged or overwhelmed. The ability to deliver high-speed internet to virtually any location on Earth is driving the adoption of satellite internet across these diverse sectors.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Satellite Internet market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Frequency (K-Band Frequency, X-Band Frequency, L-Band Frequency, Other Frequencies); Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) / Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)); End-Use (Government & Military, Commercial).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the K-Band Frequency segment, which is expected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31%. The X-Band Frequency segment is also set to grow at 33.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 39.9% CAGR to reach $6.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Satellite Internet Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 39 major companies featured in this Satellite Internet market report include:

AXESS Networks

DSL Telecom

EarthLink, LLC

Eutelsat Communications SA

Gilat Satellite Networks

GlobalTT

Hughes Network Systems

Intelsat Corp.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel)

Skymesh Pty. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Satellite Internet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet in Remote and Rural Areas

Impact of 5G and Satellite Internet Convergence on Market Growth

Expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellations

Rising Adoption of Satellite Internet in Maritime and Aviation Sectors

Influence of Government Initiatives and Subsidies on Satellite Internet Adoption

Increasing Use of Satellite Internet for Disaster Recovery and Emergency Response

Impact of Space Debris and Orbital Congestion on Satellite Internet Deployment

Expansion of Satellite Internet Services in Emerging Markets

Growth of Hybrid Satellite-Terrestrial Network Solutions

Opportunities in Satellite Internet for IoT and Connected Devices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noe0t9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment