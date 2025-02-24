Transfection Technologies Market Research by Product Type, Application, Transfection Method, Technology, End-User, and Region 2025-2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Technologies Market by Product Type, Application, Transfection Method, Technology, End-User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transfection technologies market size reached USD 1.25 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2025-2033.







The increasing prevalence of cancer and various chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reagent-based methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used techniques, reagent-based transfection is less complicated to administer and more cost-effective. In line with this, instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection, are also gaining immense traction across the globe.

Various technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discovery are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, research in gene transfer is majorly performed under in-vivo conditions for the development of novel therapeutic drugs and various other applications.

Other factors, including increasing investments by both government and private organizations to develop large scale transfection facilities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein therapeutics, are projected to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transfection technologies market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, transfection method, technology and end-user.



Breakup by Product Type

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Breakup by Application

Therapeutic Delivery

Bio-Medical Research

Protein Production

Others

Breakup by Transfection Method

Lipofection

Eletroporation

Nucleofection

Cotransfection

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In-Vivo Transfection

Others

Breakup by Technology

Physical Transfection

Biochemical Based Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by End-User

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Polyplus Transfection, Promega Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global transfection technologies market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global transfection technologies market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global transfection technologies market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transfection technologies market?

5. What is the breakup of the global transfection technologies market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global transfection technologies market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global transfection technologies market based on the transfection method?

8. What is the breakup of the global transfection technologies market based on the technology?

9. What are the key regions in the global transfection technologies market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

