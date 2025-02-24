Global Grain Market to Reach 2.56 Billion Tons by 2032 – New Grain Market Outlook Report Released

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grain Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grain market size reached a volume of 2.3 billion tons in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for staple foods and the increasing population, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 1.20% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of 2.56 billion tons by 2032.







The global grain market growth is primarily fuelled by the increasing consumption of grain-based food products. With global urbanisation and growing disposable incomes, consumer preferences are shifting towards more convenient and processed food options, many of which rely on grains as a core ingredient. In particular, rice and wheat remain staple foods for over half of the global population, while corn plays a key role in processed foods and as an industrial raw material.



Moreover, government initiatives promoting food security and sustainable agricultural practices are boosting the market demand. Governments in major grain-producing countries like the United States, China, India, and Brazil have introduced subsidy programs and incentives for farmers to increase grain production. These initiatives aim to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure a stable supply of grains for both domestic consumption and export, thereby driving the grain market value. Additionally, technological advancements in farming practices, including the use of genetically modified seeds and precision agriculture, are improving crop yields, reducing costs, and further boosting the market growth.



One of the major factors driving the demand for grains in the livestock feed industry. Grains such as corn and barley are widely used as feedstock in the poultry, dairy, and meat production industries. The rising consumption of meat and dairy products, particularly in developing regions, is leading to a surge in demand for grain-based animal feed. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, significantly contributing to the market expansion.



Additionally, the biofuel industry is playing a critical role in shaping the grain market dynamics. Corn, in particular, is a primary feedstock for the production of ethanol, a biofuel that is increasingly used as a renewable energy source. With the rising demand for cleaner energy alternatives to reduce carbon emissions, the use of grains in biofuel production is expected to rise.



The food and beverage industry remains the largest consumer of grains, accounting for a substantial portion of the global grain market share. Grains are utilised in the production of a wide array of food products, including bread, pasta, cereals, and snack foods. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food products is further driving the demand for grains in this sector.



Moreover, the use of grains in the pharmaceutical industry is gaining momentum, particularly in the formulation of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Grains such as oats and barley are known for their high fibre content and are increasingly being incorporated into health products targeting cardiovascular health, digestive wellness, and overall nutrition. This is driving the global grain market demand.



The market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, supported by the increasing demand for staple foods, biofuels, and livestock feed. However, challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, and fluctuating commodity prices could pose risks to the market's stability. Governments and industry players are focusing on sustainable agriculture and innovative farming practices to address these challenges and ensure a consistent supply of grains. This is expected to drive the grain market expansion over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global grain market.

Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Global SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Continental Grain Company

CGB Enterprises, Inc.

COFCO Corporation

Louis Dreyfus Company

KRBL Limited

ITC Limited

LT Foods Limited

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2024 2.33 Billion Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2032 2.56 Billion Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Grain Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Grain Historical Market (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Grain Market Forecast (2024-2032)

5.4 Global Grain Market by Grain Type

5.4.1 Wheat

5.4.2 Rice

5.4.3 Corn

5.4.4 Barley

5.4.5 Oats

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Global Grain Market by Production Method

5.5.1 Conventional

5.5.2 Organic

5.6 Global Grain Market by End Use

5.6.1 Food and Beverages

5.6.2 Animal Feed

5.6.3 Biofuels

5.6.4 Others

5.7 Global Grain Market by Region



6 North America Grain Market Analysis



7 Europe Grain Market Analysis



8 Asia Pacific Grain Market Analysis



9 Latin America Grain Market Analysis



10 Middle East and Africa Grain Market Analysis



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Global

Cargill

Continental Grain Company

CGB Enterprises

COFCO Corporation

Louis Dreyfus Company

KRBL Limited

ITC Limited

LT Foods

13 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1rke1

