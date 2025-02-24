Tail Spend Management Solutions Industry Business Report 2024-2030: Global Market to Grow by $400 Million - Focus on Spend Analytics, Order Management, and Contract Management

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tail Spend Management Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tail Spend Management Solutions was valued at US$1.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The tail spend management market is evolving with the adoption of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation technologies. These innovations are enabling organizations to gain greater visibility into their tail spend, identify cost-saving opportunities, and streamline procurement processes.

AI-powered algorithms are being used to analyze large volumes of transaction data, categorize spend, and recommend actions to optimize procurement. The integration of tail spend management solutions with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and procurement platforms is also a significant trend, allowing for seamless data sharing and process automation. Additionally, the use of cloud-based solutions is making tail spend management more accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes.

What Is Driving Growth in the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market?



The growth in the tail spend management solutions market is driven by several factors. The increasing pressure on organizations to optimize costs and improve procurement efficiency is a major driver, as tail spend management offers significant savings opportunities. The adoption of advanced analytics and AI technologies is also fueling demand, as these tools enable organizations to gain deeper insights into their spend and identify areas for improvement.

Additionally, the growing complexity of global supply chains and the need for greater visibility and control over procurement processes are driving the adoption of tail spend management solutions. The shift towards digital procurement and the integration of tail spend management with broader procurement strategies are further contributing to market growth.



What Challenges Does the Tail Spend Management Market Face?



The tail spend management market faces several challenges, including the complexity of managing a large number of low-value transactions across multiple suppliers. Achieving visibility into tail spend can be difficult, particularly for organizations with decentralized procurement processes and legacy systems. Additionally, resistance to change and the perception that tail spend management is not a priority can hinder the adoption of these solutions.

Another challenge is the need for integration with existing procurement systems and processes, which can be time-consuming and costly. Ensuring compliance with procurement policies and achieving buy-in from stakeholders across the organization are also critical challenges that must be addressed.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Cost Optimization in Procurement Drives Demand for Tail Spend Management Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Procurement Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Enhanced Visibility and Control Over Indirect Spend Strengthens Business Case for Tail Spend Management

Growing Need for Supplier Consolidation and Rationalization Spurs Adoption

Development of AI-Powered Spend Analysis Tools Accelerates Market Growth

Integration of Tail Spend Management Solutions with ERP Systems Generates Demand

Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing Drives Adoption

Growing Complexity in Global Supply Chains Spurs Demand for Tail Spend Management

Adoption of Tail Spend Management Solutions in Small and Medium Enterprises Sustains Market Growth

Development of User-Friendly and Intuitive Platforms Strengthens Market Position

Rising Demand for Real-Time Spend Visibility and Reporting Drives Market Growth

Basware

Capita PLC

Corcentric

Fairmarkit

GEP

Ivalua Inc.

Jaggaer

Logistic Solutions Inc.

NB Ventures Inc.

Proactis Holdings Plc

