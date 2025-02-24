$65.5 Bn Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis by Antibody Type, Medication Type, Application, End-User, and Region 2025-2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Antibody Type, Medication Type, Application, End-User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size reached USD 48.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 65.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2025-2033.







The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to traditionally used non-targeted therapies, such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies have reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can also be used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies by medical practitioners and oncologists is also providing a boost to the market growth.

With technological advancements in gene sequencing and target gene selection, these antibodies can be modified to have similar properties to that of a pharmaceutical drug. They have the same efficiency but are available at reduced prices than the original medicine, which aids in enhancing the cost-efficiency of the treatment, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for the product across the globe.

Other factors, including rising preference for personalized medicines, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on antibody type, medication type, end-user and application.



Breakup by Antibody Type

Murine Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

Others

Breakup by Medication Type

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

Breakup by Application

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Breakup by End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacies

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Genmab A/S

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the antibody type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the medication type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $48.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $65.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

