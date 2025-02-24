K-12 Education Technology Strategic Business Report 2025, with Age of Learning, BYJU'S, Cengage Learning, Discovery Education, Duolingo, Epic Systems, Finalsite, IXL Learning and McGraw-Hill Education

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Education Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for K-12 Education Technology was valued at US$18 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.





What Is Driving Growth in the K-12 Education Technology Market?



The growth in the K-12 education technology market is driven by increased demand for personalized and accessible learning, advancements in digital education tools, and government support for educational technology initiatives. As educational institutions prioritize inclusivity and accessibility, digital tools allow teachers to cater to individual learning preferences and provide resources that accommodate students with varying abilities and needs. The shift to digital learning during the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of education technology, as schools and districts needed remote learning solutions, a demand that persists as hybrid and blended learning models remain popular.



Government funding and investment in educational technology initiatives have also played a significant role in driving market growth. Many governments offer grants, subsidies, and technology programs to support digital transformation in schools, making it easier for schools to adopt and implement new technologies. Additionally, the rise of STEM education, coding, and digital literacy initiatives has expanded the need for digital learning tools that introduce students to technology skills early on. Social and economic trends, coupled with technological advancements, have created a robust demand for K-12 education technology, positioning it as an essential component in modernizing and personalizing the learning experience for students worldwide.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing K-12 Education Technology?



Technological advancements are continuously enhancing K-12 education technology, making it more efficient, accessible, and impactful. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a significant addition to educational platforms, where it powers adaptive learning systems that customize content and pacing to match each student's abilities and learning speed. AI-driven data analytics also provide teachers with real-time insights into students' progress, helping them identify learning gaps, strengths, and areas requiring additional support. Furthermore, AI chatbots offer students immediate assistance with queries, improving learning continuity outside regular classroom hours.



Another major advancement is the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which creates immersive learning experiences. AR and VR allow students to explore historical events, visit virtual museums, and conduct science experiments in a controlled, virtual environment. These technologies make abstract concepts more tangible, supporting deeper understanding and retention. Cloud-based solutions and mobile learning applications have also become widespread, enabling students and teachers to access resources anytime, anywhere, which has been especially important for remote learning. With these advancements, K-12 education technology now supports a more personalized, immersive, and accessible learning environment that aligns with modern educational needs.



What Types of K-12 Education Technology Are Available, and What Are Their Unique Features?



K-12 education technology encompasses several key categories, each serving distinct purposes within the classroom. Learning Management Systems (LMS) are central to organizing and delivering digital learning content, managing assignments, and tracking student progress. LMS platforms like Google Classroom and Canvas streamline curriculum delivery, giving teachers a centralized platform to create lessons, assign tasks, and communicate with students and parents. LMS tools also enable personalized feedback and analytics, helping educators make data-driven decisions to support student progress.



Interactive and gamified learning platforms, such as Kahoot!, Nearpod, and Edmodo, make learning more engaging and are particularly popular for reinforcing core subjects like math, language arts, and science. These tools transform lessons into interactive games or quizzes, making learning fun while reinforcing critical concepts. Virtual learning environments (VLEs) offer access to virtual labs, simulations, and 3D models that make complex subjects more accessible and relatable, especially in STEM fields. Assessment tools and digital portfolios also play a crucial role, allowing educators to assess student understanding through formative and summative assessments. Digital portfolios help students showcase their work and progress over time, enabling continuous assessment and reflection. This diverse range of technology solutions allows teachers to create a blended learning environment that is adaptable, inclusive, and aligned with modern learning goals.





Report Scope



The report analyzes the K-12 Education Technology market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Component (K-12 Educational Hardware, K-12 Educational Software)

Application (Online Application, Offline Application)

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the K-12 Educational Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$31.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.8%. The K-12 Educational Software segment is also set to grow at 21.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.5% CAGR to reach $14.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Age of Learning, BYJU'S, Cengage Learning India Private Limited, Discovery Education, Inc., Duolingo, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global K-12 Education Technology Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 major companies featured in this K-12 Education Technology market report include:

Age of Learning

BYJU'S

Cengage Learning India Private Limited

Discovery Education, Inc.

Duolingo, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Finalsite

IXL Learning

K12, Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

K-12 Education Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Digital Learning Tools and Platforms in Classrooms Spurs Adoption of K-12 Education Technology

Increasing Focus on Personalized and Adaptive Learning Expands Market for AI-Powered Education Technologies

Rising Adoption of Blended and Hybrid Learning Models Drives Demand for Technology Integration in K-12 Schools

Advances in Cloud Computing and SaaS Solutions Enable Scalable and Cost-Effective Education Technology Implementations

Expansion of Online Assessments and Data Analytics Supports Growth in Data-Driven K-12 Education Technology Solutions

Increasing Focus on Interactive and Engaging Learning Environments Enhances Demand for Multimedia Education Tools

Growth in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Adoption Enables Centralized Curriculum Delivery and Student Tracking

Rising Popularity of Gamification in Education Drives Demand for Interactive and Game-Based Learning Tools

Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Support Development of Smart Tutoring Systems for K-12

Increasing Use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in Classrooms Enhances Experiential Learning Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Spurs Demand for Robotics and Coding Programs in K-12 Curricula

Expansion of Remote and Distance Learning Infrastructures Boosts Demand for Technology-Enabled Classrooms

