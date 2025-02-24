Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Market Projected to Reach $49.88 Billion by 2030 - Surge in Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Drug Innovations Fuels Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Market has demonstrated significant growth, advancing from a valuation of USD 32.06 Billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 49.88 Billion by 2030. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is poised at 7.62%. Driving this ascent is the increased preference for DOACs over their predecessors, buoyed by their convenience, predictable outcomes, and favorable safety profiles.



Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



A major force propelling the market is the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are the number one cause of death globally. With the aging population and rising lifestyle-related health issues, the spotlight on effective anticoagulant treatments like DOACs is intensifying.



Advancements in Drug Formulations and Approvals



Fueling further growth are innovations in DOAC drug formulations coupled with regulatory approvals for a broader range of medical indications. Reforms bringing enhanced drug formulations to the fore are key in optimizing treatment outcomes and expanding the market.



Key Market Challenges



The expansion of the DOACs market, however, is not without challenges. High costs associated with branded DOACs continue to inhibit access in many regions, and concerns around complex drug interactions necessitate careful medical management. Such issues represent hurdles that must be navigated to harness the full potential of the market.



Key Market Trends



The market is witnessing burgeoning interest in next-generation DOACs aimed at resolving current limitations and providing enhanced patient care. Another notable trend is the surge in industry collaborations and partnerships strategically focusing on R&D and expanding market reach.



Regional and Segmental Insights



Regionally, North America leads the DOACs Market, attributed to the prevalence of CVDs and a robust healthcare framework. By the drug type, Factor Xa inhibitors claim supreme market share due to their vast therapeutic applications and safety profile. Hospitals & Clinics remain the central environment for DOAC administration.



Key Market Players



At the transactional helm are well-established pharmaceutical entities that continue to shape the competitive landscape, fostering innovations and meeting the pressing demands of cardiovascular patient care across the globe. These players' collective efforts are instrumental in driving forward the DOACs market to meet the anticipated valuations.



This holistic view of the Global Direct Oral Anticoagulants Market underscores a strong, ongoing trajectory influenced by both the rising tide of cardiovascular diseases and evolving advancements within the pharmaceutical sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





