Same Day Delivery Industry Research 2025: Tech Innovations and Consumer Expectations Driving the Global Market to Generate $36.2 Billion in Revenues by 2030; a 16.6% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same Day Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Same Day Delivery was valued at US$14.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$36.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Technological Innovations are Driving Same Day Delivery Efficiency?



Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the expansion of same day delivery services. Innovations in logistics management, including real-time tracking, route optimization algorithms, and automated warehousing, have significantly improved delivery efficiency and reduced costs. Many companies are exploring the use of drones and autonomous delivery vehicles to further streamline last-mile logistics. Additionally, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are being used to predict consumer demand and optimize inventory placement across warehouses and distribution centers, ensuring that products are close to the end customer. These technologies not only reduce delivery times but also help companies manage the complexities of same day delivery at scale, offering a more reliable and flexible service to consumers.



How are Consumer Expectations Shaping the Same Day Delivery Market?



Consumer behavior is a driving force behind the rapid growth of same day delivery services. Today's consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, prioritize convenience and speed, and are willing to pay a premium for faster delivery options. This shift in expectations has pushed retailers to enhance their logistics capabilities to meet demand, resulting in the widespread adoption of same day delivery services. The surge in mobile commerce and app-based shopping has also contributed to the demand for instant gratification, with consumers expecting products to arrive almost immediately after placing an order. Additionally, the rise of subscription-based models, such as Amazon Prime, has set new standards for delivery speed, encouraging other retailers to offer similar services to remain competitive.



What are the Key Growth Drivers in the Same Day Delivery Market?



The growth in the same day delivery market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of e-commerce and changing consumer expectations for speed and convenience. Technological innovations such as route optimization, real-time tracking, and automation in warehousing have made same day delivery more feasible and cost-effective. The increasing urbanization of populations, particularly in densely populated cities, has also contributed to the growth of this market by providing the infrastructure needed for quick, efficient deliveries. Furthermore, the rise of digital platforms and mobile commerce has fueled demand for same day delivery, with consumers seeking instant access to products. Retailers are investing in last-mile delivery solutions to remain competitive, while the growing influence of subscription-based services is setting new benchmarks for delivery speed, further driving market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Same Day Delivery market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Transportation Mode (Roadways, Airways, Intermodal, Railways); End-Use (Business-to-Consumer (B2C) End-Use, Business-to-Business (B2B) End-Use, Customer-to-Customer (C2C) End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roadways Transportation segment, which is expected to reach US$17.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19%. The Airways Transportation segment is also set to grow at 14.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.2% CAGR to reach $9.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aramex International LLC, Courier Express Holdings, Inc., DHL International GmbH, Dropoff, Inc., Econo-Courier and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Same Day Delivery Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 52 major companies featured in this Same Day Delivery market report include:

Aramex International LLC

Courier Express Holdings, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

Dropoff, Inc.

Econo-Courier

FedEx Corporation

Instacart

Jet Delivery

Need It Now Delivers

Power Link Expedite

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Same Day Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Expectations for Fast and Convenient Delivery Services

Growth in E-commerce Driving Demand for Same Day Delivery Solutions

Technological Advancements in Route Optimization and Fleet Management

Increasing Investments in Last-Mile Delivery Infrastructure

Expansion of Urban Delivery Networks and Micro-Fulfillment Centers

Growth of Subscription-Based Delivery Models such as Prime and Express Services

Impact of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles and Drones on Logistics Efficiency

Rising Competition Among Retailers Offering Same Day Delivery as a Differentiator

Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Carbon-Neutral Delivery Solutions

Government Regulations Affecting Urban Logistics and Delivery Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl2za

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment