Growth Opportunities in China's Organic Dairy Market, 2025-2033, Featuring Analysis of China Shengmu Organic Milk, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, and China Mengniu Dairy Company

One of the major factors bolstering the growth of the organic dairy market in China is the rising awareness about the extensive use of fertilizers, pesticides and bovine growth hormone (BGH) due to which a majority of the consumers have shifted towards healthier and organic dairy products. Some of the other forces that have been proactive in maintaining market growth include rapid urbanization, escalating disposable incomes and large-scale food adulteration in China.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the organic dairy market in China, along with forecasts at the country and province level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, packaging type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type

On the basis of product type, organic fluid milk accounts for the majority of the market share. Other segments include organic infant formula, organic yogurt, organic cheese, organic butter, organic cream, etc.



Breakup by Packaging Type

Based on packaging type, the organic dairy market in China is divided into tetra-packs & pouches, bottles, cans and others. Amongst these, tetra-packs & pouches exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets enjoy the leading position in the market. Other major segments include organic speciality stores, convenience and grocery stores, discount stores, online/e-retailing, direct sales and others.



Breakup by Province

Based on the province, the market has been segmented as Guangdong Province, Jiangsu Province, Shandong Province, Zhejiang Province, and Henan Province. Currently, Guangdong Province represents the biggest market.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

This report provides a deep insight into the organic dairy market in China covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered China

