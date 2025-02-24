IOGEAR Introduces Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro: A Powerful Dock for Creative Professionals and Hybrid Workers

Irvine, CA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOGEAR, a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro. Designed to cater to the needs of creative professionals, office workers, and hybrid employees, this powerful docking station offers unparalleled performance and versatility.

Key Features of the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro:

Thunderbolt™ 5 Power: Experience blazing-fast bi-directional bandwidth of up to 80Gbps enabling seamless multitasking and high-resolution video output. Thunderbolt ™ 5 speeds digital content creation and enables more immersive gaming experience with 2X data throughput for external GPUs.

"The Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro is a game-changer for creative professionals and hybrid workers, delivering unparalleled performance and flexibility to supercharge productivity." – George Lee, IOGEAR Vice President

Thunderbolt™ Share: Do more with Two PCs

Thunderbolt™ Share is a revolutionary technology that transforms how you interact with multiple PCs. It enables seamless connectivity between two Thunderbolt™ 4 or Thunderbolt™ 5-enabled computers, allowing you to share files, peripherals, and even screens with unprecedented speed and ease.

Key Features and Benefits:

Effortless Connection: Simply connect two Thunderbolt™-enabled PCs using a Thunderbolt™ cable, and Thunderbolt™ Share will automatically establish a secure connection.

High-Speed File Transfers: Transfer large files and folders between PCs at lightning-fast speeds, thanks to Thunderbolt’s incredible bandwidth.

Shared Peripherals: Control multiple PCs using a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor, streamlining your workflow and saving valuable desk space.

Secure and Reliable: Thunderbolt™ Share employs robust security measures to protect your data during transfers.

“The future of work is flexible and interconnected. Thunderbolt™5 empowers creative professionals and hybrid workers to seamlessly collaborate and share resources across multiple devices, boosting productivity and streamlining workflows” – Ben Hacker, GM, Client Connectivity Division, Intel

How Thunderbolt™ Share Works:

Connection: Connect two Thunderbolt™-enabled PCs using Thunderbolt™ cables.

Software: Launch Thunderbolt™ Share software on both PCs and establish a secure connection. Download the software from: intel.com/Thunderbolt™ Share

File Sharing: Drag and drop files or folders between the connected PCs to initiate transfers. If you have external storage connected to one of your PCs you will be able to access it via the file sharing feature from the other PC as well.

Screen Sharing: Select the "Share Screen" option to extend your desktop across both PCs.

Peripheral Sharing: After selecting screen sharing you will be able to use your shared keyboard and mouse to control either PC.

The IOGEAR Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro is a versatile and powerful docking station that offers a comprehensive suite of features for creative professionals and hybrid workers. With its high-speed Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity, dual 8K display support, Thunderbolt™ Share compatibility, and a wide range of ports, this dock provides everything you need to enhance your productivity and streamline your workflow. Whether you're working from home or the office, the Quantum Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock Pro is the ideal solution for staying connected and productive.

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR, a premier brand of Aten Technology, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California USA, offers innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on-the-go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including: KVMs, AV & Digital Home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility and Gaming.

For more information, please visit: https://iogear.com/products/gtd58ktaa

Where to buy: Available from many resellers

Download Thunderbolt™ Share Software from intel website: intel.com/Thunderbolt™ Share

Thunderbolt™, the Thunderbolt™ logo and the Thunderbolt™ Share logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. in the U.S. and/or other countries.