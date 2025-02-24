Saudi Arabia Fashion Market Report 2025: Cultural Shifts, Changing Attitudes, & Rise of Modest Fashion Influence on the $5.7 Billion Industry - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fashion Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Fashion Market was valued at USD 4.25 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.70 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.07%

The Saudi Arabian fashion market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by changing consumer preferences and a younger, fashion-conscious population. As the country diversifies its economy through Vision 2030, fashion and retail sectors have become pivotal to its development. International brands are increasingly entering the market, while local designers are gaining recognition. E-commerce is rapidly expanding, offering consumers more convenience and a broader range of choices.







In 2024, a study highlighted that the digital fashion marketplace in Saudi Arabia operates on a robust dual-channel approach. E-tailing platforms, including popular names like Namshi, Shein, Temu, and Ounass, collectively account for 50% of the online fashion market in the Kingdom. On the other hand, omnichannel players such as Amazon, Noon, and Centrepoint contribute to 30% of the market share. These platforms have gained traction by offering extensive product ranges, exclusive deals, and a seamless online shopping experience tailored to local preferences. This dynamic shift promises a vibrant future for the Saudi fashion industry.



Changing Demographics and Growing Youth Population



One of the most significant drivers of the Saudi Arabian fashion market is the country's youthful population. With over 50% of the population under the age of 30, the demand for trendy, modern, and fashion-forward products is rapidly increasing. Young Saudis, especially millennials and Gen Z, are highly engaged in global fashion trends and are influencing the market with their preferences for modern, stylish apparel. They are more inclined toward international brands, yet also show growing support for local designers, which has led to a vibrant mix of global and homegrown fashion.



This demographic is heavily influenced by social media, where platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat are not only popular for entertainment but also as sources of fashion inspiration. These young consumers are increasingly seeking brands and designs that reflect their personal style, preferences, and individuality. This has led to a surge in demand for unique, custom, and designer pieces. Fashion is becoming an integral part of their social identity, and they are more willing to spend on clothing, accessories, and beauty products that resonate with their personality and status.



Economic Transformation and Increasing Disposable Income



The economic reforms outlined under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 are another driving force behind the growth of the fashion market. As the kingdom moves away from oil dependency, there has been a concerted effort to boost the private sector, promote tourism, and enhance the overall standard of living. This economic diversification has contributed to higher disposable incomes, particularly among the younger generation, creating a significant demand for premium and luxury fashion items.



With the rise in disposable income, consumers are increasingly willing to indulge in fashion as a form of self-expression and luxury. As Saudi Arabia's middle class continues to expand, the demand for both affordable and high-end fashion products is surging. The shift towards an urbanized lifestyle, especially in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, has encouraged more urban shopping habits, with consumers spending more on clothing, footwear, and accessories. Shopping malls and retail complexes are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and consumers are attracted to the high-end shopping experiences these locations offer.



Cultural Shifts and Changing Attitudes Toward Fashion



In recent years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed substantial cultural shifts, especially with the government's efforts to modernize and open up society under Vision 2030. Reforms like the easing of restrictions on women's rights have played a crucial role in reshaping the fashion landscape. Women are now more actively participating in the fashion market, not only in terms of purchasing apparel but also as consumers who are contributing to the design, retail, and entrepreneurial aspects of the industry.



Additionally, cross-border transactions (CBT) in the Saudi Arabian fashion market have experienced a significant surge, with their share rising from 26% in 2022 to 28% in 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of fast fashion, as international brands like Shein, Temu, and Trendyol continue to dominate consumer preferences. These platforms attract a growing customer base by offering extensive collections of affordable and stylish apparel that meet the rising demand for budget-friendly yet fashionable clothing among Saudi consumers

Rise of Modest Fashion



One of the most significant trends in the Saudi Arabian fashion market is the rise of modest fashion, a movement that aligns with cultural and religious values while embracing modern, stylish designs. Modesty has always been a key aspect of Saudi fashion, especially for women, with traditional garments like the abaya and niqab being widely worn. However, in recent years, there has been a shift towards a more stylish and contemporary interpretation of modest clothing, leading to the emergence of the modest fashion trend.



The demand for modest fashion is not only driven by religious or cultural values but also by a desire for personal expression. Young Saudi women are increasingly looking for stylish yet modest clothing that aligns with their values while allowing them to express their individuality. Local and international designers have recognized this shift and are creating modern abayas, dresses, and separates that combine both modesty and high fashion.



Luxury Fashion and International Brands



Saudi Arabia's fashion market is increasingly characterized by a growing demand for luxury fashion items. As the country's wealth continues to rise, especially among the younger, affluent population, luxury goods have become a symbol of status and success. Saudi consumers, particularly those in urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah, are increasingly seeking high-end fashion products, including luxury clothing, accessories, and footwear.



International luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and Chanel are expanding their presence in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the kingdom's major shopping malls and luxury retail outlets. These brands are tailoring their offerings to meet the tastes and preferences of Saudi consumers, with exclusive collections and limited-edition items often being introduced to cater to the country's growing demand for luxury goods.



Regional Insights



Northern and Central Saudi Arabia, particularly cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, dominate the fashion market due to their economic significance and high population density. Riyadh, the capital, is a key hub for both traditional and modern fashion, attracting major international brands and luxury retailers. Jeddah, known for its cosmopolitan nature, also plays a central role in shaping fashion trends, with a growing demand for global fashion labels and local designs. These regions benefit from a large, affluent population, increasing disposable incomes, and urbanization, making them primary markets for apparel, luxury goods, and online fashion retail in Saudi Arabia.

