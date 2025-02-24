Vegetable Oil Market Forecast by Oil Type, Application and Region (2025-2033) Featuring Detailed Profiles of the Leading Players - ADM Company, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company, Wilmar Int'l

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oil Market by Oil Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Application (Food Industry, Biofuels, Others) and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vegetable oil market size reached USD 280.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 408.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% during 2025-2033. The rising shift towards healthier eating habits, increasing industrial uses of vegetable oils, advances in agricultural practices, rising disposable income, and increased awareness about the health benefits of certain cooking oils are some of the major factors propelling the market.





Changing consumer preference for healthier oils that are rich in unsaturated fats represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. The market is also driven by the rising health consciousness among consumers which is further influencing the demand for oils like olive and canola. Industrial applications of vegetable oils in cosmetics, soaps, and biofuels are contributing to the market growth. The growing global population and rising incomes in emerging economies are fueling the need for edible oils.

Advances in agricultural practices are leading to improved yields, thus making vegetable oil production more efficient and cost-effective. Government policies and trade regulations play a crucial role in shaping the market, affecting production costs and pricing. Distribution channels, including online platforms, facilitate easier consumer access to a variety of oils. Sustainability concerns and ethical farming practices are becoming influential factors in consumer choice which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.



Vegetable Oil Market Trends/Drivers

Changing consumer preferences for healthier options



In the contemporary health-conscious society, there is a growing demand for vegetable oils that are low in saturated fats and high in unsaturated fats. Oils, such as olive, canola, and avocado oils, rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are increasingly preferred over traditional oils high in saturated fats like palm or coconut oil. Additionally, oils rich in omega-3 fatty acids are finding favor for their proven health benefits. Public awareness campaigns, scientific research, and labeling initiatives are amplifying this trend. Many consumers are making more informed choices based on the health attributes of oils, which is significantly driving market demand for specific types of vegetable oils that are marketed as being healthier.



Rising industrial applications



Beyond the culinary realm, vegetable oils have numerous industrial uses that are considerably widening their demand among consumers. These oils are key ingredients in the production of soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and even biofuels which is further driving the market. The multi-functionality of vegetable oils makes them indispensable in a variety of industrial processes. As industries expand and diversify, so does the demand for vegetable oils. For instance, the rising biofuels sector, particularly biodiesel, is also facilitating the growth of the vegetable oil industry. Companies are also investing in research to discover new industrial applications for vegetable oils, which is further driving its demand.



Rising worldwide population



The world's growing population naturally increases the demand for food and, by extension, cooking oils which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor in the market. As the population rises, especially in emerging economies where incomes are also increasing, more people can afford a wider variety of oils which is contributing to the market growth. The demand for vegetable oils for food production also grows in tandem with the population. Moreover, as global cuisines become more accessible and popular, the oils integral to those cuisines see a rise in demand.



Vegetable Oil Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global vegetable oil market report, along with forecasts at the global and country levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on oil type and application.



Breakup by Oil Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Palm oil accounts for the largest market share.

The demand for palm oil in the vegetable oil market is driven by a variety of factors. Primarily, its cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive option for both consumers and industries. Palm oil is one of the most yield-efficient oil crops, which is leading to lower production costs and, consequently, more affordable retail prices. In addition to this, the versatility of palm oil makes it highly desirable across multiple sectors. In the food industry, it is used extensively for frying, baking, and as an ingredient in processed foods like snacks and confectionery items. It also serves as a key ingredient in non-food items, such as cosmetics, detergents, and biofuels, broadening its demand in the market. In line with this, the ease of storage and long shelf life of palm oil adds to its appeal. Unlike some other vegetable oils, palm oil is stable at room temperature, which reduces the need for refrigeration and makes it suitable for tropical climates.



Breakup by Application

Food Industry

Biofuels

Others

Food industry dominates the market.



In the food industry, vegetable oils serve multiple functions that extend beyond mere cooking. They are widely used as frying mediums due to their high smoke points, thus making them ideal for deep-frying items like fries, doughnuts, and various fast foods. Their heat-stable nature makes them a suitable choice for sauteing and pan-frying as well. Vegetable oils are also employed as an ingredient in baked goods, such as bread, cakes, and cookies to add moisture, improve texture, and extend shelf life. Moreover, they act as emulsifiers and stabilizers in processed foods, aiding in the blending of ingredients and preventing separation in products like mayonnaise, dressings, and spreads. Certain types of vegetable oils, like olive oil, are often used as a flavor enhancer in culinary applications, bringing their distinct taste to dishes. In addition, they serve as a base in the production of margarine and vegetable shortening, offering a plant-based alternative to animal fats.



Breakup by Region

China

United States

India

Europe

Indonesia

Malaysia

Brazil

Others

China holds the largest market share.



In China, the vegetable oil market is experiencing substantial growth due to several driving factors. Primarily, rapid urbanization and increasing household incomes are leading to a rise in demand for better-quality and diverse food products, including vegetable oils. As lifestyles become more hectic, the reliance on easy-to-cook food, which often requires cooking oils, is also rising. Health consciousness among consumers in the country is growing, which is pushing the demand for healthier vegetable oil options, such as olive and canola oils that are rich in unsaturated fats. The Chinese government's health initiatives and guidelines advocating lower consumption of saturated fats further endorse this trend. Industrial use of vegetable oils in China is burgeoning. With a booming manufacturing sector, the demand for vegetable oils in industrial applications, including biofuels, cosmetics, and even in the pharmaceutical industry, is increasing.



Competitive Landscape



In the vegetable oil market, key players are engaging in a range of strategic activities to maintain a competitive edge. One of the primary focuses is on product diversification. Companies are introducing a variety of oils derived from different plants to cater to the health-conscious consumer, including options like avocado, grapeseed, and flaxseed oils. Research and development (R&D) are another area of significant investment. Companies are researching new refining techniques, long-lasting shelf-life solutions, and alternative industrial applications for vegetable oils. This not only expands market demand but also allows for innovation within the sector. Sustainability is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategies. Many companies are adopting sustainable farming practices, reducing carbon footprints, and committing to fair trade practices to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Market penetration and geographical expansion are also on the agenda. Companies are entering new markets, particularly in developing nations, and enhancing their distribution networks both offline and online to reach a wider audience.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegetable oil market?

2. What will be the global vegetable oil market outlook during the forecast period 2025-2033?

3. What was the global vegetable oil market size in 2024?

4. What are the major global vegetable oil market drivers?

5. What are the major global vegetable oil market trends?

6. What is the global vegetable oil market breakup by oil type?

7. What is the global vegetable oil market breakup by application?

8. What are the major regional markets in the global vegetable oil industry?

9. Who are the leading global vegetable oil industry players?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $280.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $408.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8kg3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment