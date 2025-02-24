Digital Shipyards Represent a $6.4 Billion by 2030: Redefining the Future of Shipbuilding

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Shipyard was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Digital shipyards are set to redefine the future of shipbuilding by creating a more connected, efficient, and sustainable industry. With the use of digital twins and IoT, shipyards can monitor every aspect of the vessel's lifecycle, from design and construction to operation and maintenance, allowing for continuous optimization and improvement. Predictive maintenance capabilities, powered by AI and machine learning, help shipbuilders manage wear and tear proactively, reducing downtime and extending vessel lifespan. This data-driven approach is poised to reduce costs and improve resource allocation, making shipbuilding more financially sustainable.



Furthermore, as global efforts to reduce carbon footprints intensify, digital shipyards play a critical role in advancing eco-friendly practices within the maritime industry. By optimizing fuel consumption, managing energy usage, and reducing waste, digital shipyards enable compliance with environmental regulations and support sustainable shipping. The continued adoption of AR, VR, and blockchain in shipyards will facilitate remote collaboration, transparent supply chain tracking, and more efficient logistics. As shipbuilding demands grow more complex, digital shipyards provide a blueprint for innovation, ensuring the maritime industry can meet the evolving demands of global commerce, defense, and environmental standards.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Digital Shipyard market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Shipyard Type (Military, Commercial); Process (Research & Development, Design & Engineering, Manufacturing & Planning, Maintenance & Support, Training & Simulation); End-Use (Implementation, Upgrades & Services).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Some of the 36 major companies featured in this Digital Shipyard market report include:

Accenture

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Aras Corporation

Aveva Group PLC

Bae Systems

Damen Shipyards Group

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon

Ibaset

IFS AB

Inmarsat PLC

Kranendonk Smart Robotics

Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Kuka AG

Pemamek Ltd.

Prostep AG

SAP AG

Siemens AG

SSI

Wartsila

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Smart and Automated Shipbuilding Processes Drives Adoption of Digital Shipyard Solutions

Advancements in Digital Twin Technology Enable Real-Time Simulation and Monitoring in Shipbuilding, Propelling Market Growth

Rising Focus on Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management Spurs Demand for AI-Driven Digital Shipyard Platforms

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices in Shipbuilding Expands Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics Capabilities

Growing Adoption of Robotics and Automation in Shipyards Enhances Efficiency and Reduces Labor Costs in Digital Shipyards

Focus on Reducing Shipbuilding Lead Times Drives Adoption of Digital Tools for Enhanced Workflow Optimization

Expansion of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Ship Design and Prototyping Expands Digital Shipyard Applications

Rising Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Shipbuilding Processes Supports Growth of Digital Shipyard Solutions

Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics for Efficient Resource Planning and Production Scheduling Fuels Market Growth

Expansion of Digital Shipyard Initiatives in Military and Defense Sector Strengthens Demand for Advanced Digital Solutions

Use of 3D Printing Technology in Digital Shipyards for On-Demand Manufacturing of Ship Components Drives Innovation

Focus on Lifecycle Management of Ships Spurs Demand for Digital Platforms That Enable Continuous Monitoring and Upgrades

Rising Investments in Shipyard Modernization Projects Globally Expand Market Potential for Digital Shipyard Solutions

