Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 19th to February 21st, 2025

Nanterre, February 24th, 2025                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 19th to February 21st, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 19th to February 21st, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI19/02/2025FR00001254866 195109,209700AQEU
VINCI19/02/2025FR000012548628 235109,200400CEUX
VINCI19/02/2025FR00001254866 070109,240000TQEX
VINCI19/02/2025FR000012548672 000109,186700XPAR
VINCI20/02/2025FR000012548610 860108,380400AQEU
VINCI20/02/2025FR000012548634 958108,495400CEUX
VINCI20/02/2025FR00001254868 509108,492600TQEX
VINCI20/02/2025FR0000125486100 746108,378000XPAR
VINCI21/02/2025FR000012548612 136108,145200AQEU
VINCI21/02/2025FR000012548625 163108,335100CEUX
VINCI21/02/2025FR000012548614 968108,315000TQEX
VINCI21/02/2025FR000012548672 733108,278900XPAR
      
  TOTAL392 573108,5942 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

