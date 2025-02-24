Nanterre, February 24th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 19th to February 21st, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 19th to February 21st, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19/02/2025 FR0000125486 6 195 109,209700 AQEU VINCI 19/02/2025 FR0000125486 28 235 109,200400 CEUX VINCI 19/02/2025 FR0000125486 6 070 109,240000 TQEX VINCI 19/02/2025 FR0000125486 72 000 109,186700 XPAR VINCI 20/02/2025 FR0000125486 10 860 108,380400 AQEU VINCI 20/02/2025 FR0000125486 34 958 108,495400 CEUX VINCI 20/02/2025 FR0000125486 8 509 108,492600 TQEX VINCI 20/02/2025 FR0000125486 100 746 108,378000 XPAR VINCI 21/02/2025 FR0000125486 12 136 108,145200 AQEU VINCI 21/02/2025 FR0000125486 25 163 108,335100 CEUX VINCI 21/02/2025 FR0000125486 14 968 108,315000 TQEX VINCI 21/02/2025 FR0000125486 72 733 108,278900 XPAR TOTAL 392 573 108,5942

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

