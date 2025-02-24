Trends Shaping the Wi-Fi Chipset Market, 2025-2033 - Governments Across the Globe are Developing Smart Cities with Public Wi-Fi Networks to Support Various Service Sectors

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report by Product (Smartphones, Tablets, PCs, Access Point Equipment, Connected Home Devices, and Others), Band (Single Band, Dual Band, Tri Band), MIMO Configuration (SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached USD 20.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.74% during 2025-2033. The market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the adoption of smartphones and smart home devices, rapid expansion of IoT technologies, increasing demand for high-speed internet, continual advancements in Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 7), and the development of smart cities.







With the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are now also being incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions.



Owing to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices across the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Additionally, governments across the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to support various service sectors such as education and healthcare.

These factors are augmenting the use of Wi-Fi in homes, offices as well as public places, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, voice over mobile broadband (VOMBB) is being preferred by consumers over traditional telecom carriers owing to its high audio quality, reduced cost and power savings ability, which is also catalysing the demand for Wi-Fi services worldwide.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global Wi-Fi chipset market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product, band and MIMO configuration.



Breakup by Product

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

Breakup by Band

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Qualcomm Technologies

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Mediatek

Samsung Electronics

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Quantenna Communications

Peraso Technologies

Atmel Corporation

Celeno Communications

Espressif

Broadcom-Qualcomm

