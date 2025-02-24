Trends Shaping the Wi-Fi Chipset Market, 2025-2033 - Governments Across the Globe are Developing Smart Cities with Public Wi-Fi Networks to Support Various Service Sectors

Analyzes Industry Giants Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Mediatek and More

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report by Product (Smartphones, Tablets, PCs, Access Point Equipment, Connected Home Devices, and Others), Band (Single Band, Dual Band, Tri Band), MIMO Configuration (SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached USD 20.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.74% during 2025-2033. The market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the adoption of smartphones and smart home devices, rapid expansion of IoT technologies, increasing demand for high-speed internet, continual advancements in Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 7), and the development of smart cities.



With the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are now also being incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions.

Owing to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices across the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Additionally, governments across the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to support various service sectors such as education and healthcare.

These factors are augmenting the use of Wi-Fi in homes, offices as well as public places, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, voice over mobile broadband (VOMBB) is being preferred by consumers over traditional telecom carriers owing to its high audio quality, reduced cost and power savings ability, which is also catalysing the demand for Wi-Fi services worldwide.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global Wi-Fi chipset market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product, band and MIMO configuration.

Breakup by Product

  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • PCs
  • Access Point Equipment
  • Connected Home Devices
  • Others

Breakup by Band

  • Single Band
  • Dual Band
  • Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration

  • SU-MIMO
  • MU-MIMO

Breakup by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • Intel Corporation
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Mediatek
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
  • Quantenna Communications
  • Peraso Technologies
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Celeno Communications
  • Espressif
  • Broadcom-Qualcomm

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages141
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$20.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$26.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

