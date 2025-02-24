Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Report 2025, with Profiles of Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Medimedia, Edwards Lifesciences and Ethicon

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global digital patient monitoring devices patent landscape. It examines patent trends, key innovations, and emerging technologies within the field of digital patient monitoring. The report covers patent filings, patent grants, and leading players, highlighting strategic advancements and innovations shaping the future of digital patient monitoring technology. It serves as an essential resource for stakeholders seeking insights into the intellectual property dynamics and competitive landscape of the digital patient monitoring devices industry.

The global digital patient monitoring devices market was valued at USD 125.1 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, with the values likely to reach USD 607.9 billion by 2032. The patent landscape for digital patient monitoring devices is dynamic, with the United States leading in filings. It holds over 3,000 patents focused on wireless sensor technologies, AI integration, and real-time data analytics.





Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Outlook

The digital patient monitoring devices patent landscape is driven by innovations in wireless sensor technology, AI integration, and telehealth solutions. Over 6,000 patents have been filed globally, focusing on real-time data analytics, enhanced connectivity, and patient engagement. Future growth is anticipated through advancements in smart wearables and predictive analytics.

Key companies such as Medtronic Inc and Koninklijke Philips NV are at the forefront of the patent landscape, holding over 2,500 and 2,200 patents, respectively. These companies emphasize AI-driven monitoring systems and telehealth integration, aiming to enhance remote patient care and maintain industry leadership.

In the United States, over 3,000 patents focus on advanced sensor technologies and AI systems. European patents, particularly in Germany and the UK, highlight data security and device interoperability, driven by stringent regulations. The Asia Pacific region, led by China and Japan, prioritises cost-effective, scalable solutions with over 1,500 patents filed.

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market



Digital patient monitoring devices are revolutionising healthcare by enabling continuous monitoring of patient's vital signs and health parameters outside traditional clinical settings. These devices, including wearable sensors, telehealth solutions, and remote monitoring systems, provide real-time data to healthcare professionals, facilitating timely interventions and personalised care. The patent landscape for digital patient monitoring devices reflects significant innovations driven by the need for improved patient outcomes, enhanced data accuracy, and integration of advanced technologies.

Patent activity in wireless sensor technology focuses on improving data accuracy and battery efficiency. Over 2,000 patents have been filed in the past decade, with recent filings emphasizing miniaturisation and enhanced connectivity for seamless data transmission in real-time monitoring applications.

Telehealth technologies have seen a surge in patents aimed at enhancing communication between patients and healthcare providers. Historically, around 1,500 patents have been filed, with new patents focusing on secure data transmission and integration with electronic health records (EHRs) to provide comprehensive patient insights.

The incorporation of AI in digital patient monitoring is a key patent driver, with approximately 1,200 patents filed focusing on predictive analytics and automated decision support systems. Future innovations are expected to enhance patient care through personalised monitoring and early detection of health anomalies.

These drivers foster a dynamic patent landscape, promoting cutting-edge innovations in digital health technologies, which enhance healthcare delivery, patient engagement, and overall clinical outcomes.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the patents in this field by the following segmentation:

Analysis by Product The segmentation in the digital patient monitoring devices industry includes diagnostic monitoring devices and therapeutic monitoring devices. Among these, diagnostic monitoring devices lead the patent landscape with over 3,000 patents granted historically and more than 400 new filings in the last year. This leadership is driven by innovations in real-time data analytics and sensor accuracy. Future growth is expected as advancements focus on integrating AI-driven diagnostics and expanding remote monitoring capabilities.

Analysis by Technology The patent segmentation by technology includes wireless sensor technology, mHealth, telehealth, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring. Among these, wearable devices dominate the patent landscape with over 2,500 patents granted and more than 300 new filings recently. Their dominance is due to advancements in miniaturisation and connectivity, improving patient compliance and data accuracy. Future patent growth is anticipated with the development of multifunctional wearables and enhanced data integration capabilities.



Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for digital patient monitoring devices is characterised by significant activity across key regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In the United States, over 3,000 patents have been filed, driven by major companies' focus on integrating advanced sensor technologies and AI systems. In Europe, particularly in Germany and the UK, over 2,000 patents emphasise innovations in data security and device interoperability, influenced by stringent regulatory standards. The Asia Pacific region, notably China and Japan, has filed over 1,500 patents, reflecting a dynamic and expanding healthcare technology landscape, with an emphasis on cost-effective and scalable solutions.



Patent Profile of Key Companies



The patent landscape for digital patient monitoring devices is shaped by several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property. Here is an overview of their patent activities.

Medtronic

Medtronic Inc., headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, holds over 2,500 patents related to digital patient monitoring devices, with approximately 300 patents in progress. The company focuses on innovations in wearable technology and AI-driven monitoring systems, aiming to enhance patient care and remote monitoring capabilities. Medtronic's strategic patent filings reflect its commitment to leading digital health technology development.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has filed over 2,200 patents in the digital patient monitoring devices sector, with around 250 patents currently in progress. The company focuses on integrating AI and telehealth solutions into monitoring devices, improving real-time data accuracy and patient engagement. Philips' innovations aim to advance personalised healthcare delivery and maintain its leadership in digital health technology.

Other key players in the industry include Medimedia, Edwards Lifesciences and Ethicon.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $149.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $607.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview

3.1 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2017-2032) By Product

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Diagnostic Monitoring Devices

4.1.2.1 Vital Sign Monitors

4.1.2.2 Sleep Monitors

4.1.2.3 Fetal Monitors

4.1.2.4 Neuromonitors

4.1.2.5 Other Monitors

4.1.3 Therapeutic Monitoring Devices

4.1.3.1 Insulin Monitors

4.1.3.2 Respiratory Monitors

4.1.3.3 Other Monitors

4.2 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2017-2032) by Technology

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Wireless Sensor Technology

4.2.3 mHealth

4.2.4 Telehealth

4.2.5 Wearable Devices

4.2.6 Remote Patient Monitoring



5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.4.1 Granted Patents

6.4.2 Patent Application

6.4.3 Amended Application

6.4.4 Search Report

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.5.1 Active

6.5.2 Pending

6.5.3 Expired/Discontinued

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors



7 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Technology



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)

9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration

9.13.3 Analysis by Technology

9.13.4 Newcomers

9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies

9.13.4.2 Established Companies



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 Medtronic Inc

10.2 Koninklijke Philips

10.3 Medimedia

10.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

10.5 Ethicon



11 Future Trends



12 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Landscape

12.1 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Developers Landscape

12.2 Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Product Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1zs8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment