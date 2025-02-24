Flavored Yogurt Industry Research 2025: Europe Leads the $65 Billion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavored Yogurt Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flavored yogurt market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $60.57 billion in 2024 to $65.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and nutrition trends, dairy-free alternatives, clean label movement, snack culture emergence.







The flavored yogurt market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $89.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovative consumption formats, personalization and customization, transparency in health claims, exploration of dairy sources, eco-friendly packaging. Major trends in the forecast period include functional ingredients integration, variety in flavors, convenience and portability, plant-based alternatives.



The growing health consciousness among consumers is anticipated to drive the expansion of the flavored yogurt market in the future. For example, in May 2023, statistics released by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), a US-based organization representing the organic industry, indicated that organic food sales in the United States reached $61.7 billion in 2022, marking a 4.3% increase from $59.1 billion in 2021 and surpassing the $60 billion threshold for the first time. Thus, the rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to boost the demand for flavored yogurt.



The increase in disposable income is projected to drive the growth of the flavored yogurt market in the coming years. For instance, in October 2024, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a US government agency, reported that disposable personal income in the United States reached $21.78 trillion in August 2024, up from $20.66 trillion in August 2023. Therefore, the rise in disposable income is fueling the growth of the flavored yogurt market.



In the flavored yogurt market, product innovation has emerged as a significant trend. Key companies are focusing on introducing novel products like plant-based yogurt alternatives to provide sustainable options with equivalent health benefits for consumers. For instance, So Delicious Dairy Free, a US-based producer of dairy alternative products, launched its innovative 0g Added Sugar Coconut milk Yogurt Alternative in March 2023. This yogurt substitute, deriving its sweetness from fruit, sets itself apart as a non-GMO Project verified and certified vegan product. Free from dairy, added sugars, and artificial sweeteners, this innovative yogurt alternative redefines the market's offerings.



Major companies in the flavored yogurt market are concentrating on innovative products like chocolate shavings infusion to meet consumer demand for enjoyable and indulgent yogurt snacks during the summer months. For example, in June 2023, Yoplait, a yogurt manufacturer based in France, introduced two new yogurt flavors: Yoplait Original with Chocolate Shavings and Go-Gurt Freeze & Reveal tubes. These yogurt flavors incorporate real chocolate shavings in strawberry, cherry, and raspberry varieties. While the Go-Gurt is intended to be consumed frozen, the tubes reveal images and messages when frozen.



Europe was the largest region in the flavored yogurt market in 2024. The regions covered in the flavored yogurt market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the flavored yogurt market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Organic; Conventional

2) by Form: Spoonable; Drinkable

3) by Flavor: Strawberry; Blueberry; Vanilla; Peach; Other Flavors

4) by Distribution Channel: Supermarket; Convenience Stores; Online; Other Distribution Channels

5) by End Use: Food and Beverage Industry; HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe); Household Retail



Subsegments:



1) by Organic: Whole Milk Organic Yogurt; Low-Fat Organic Yogurt; Non-Fat Organic Yogurt; Greek Organic Yogurt; Plant-Based Organic Yogurt

2) by Conventional: Whole Milk Conventional Yogurt; Low-Fat Conventional Yogurt; Non-Fat Conventional Yogurt; Greek Conventional Yogurt; Plant-Based Conventional Yogurt



Key Companies Profiled: Danone SA; Groupe Lactalis SA; Chobani LLC; Arla Foods AMBA; Emmi Nederland BV



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $65.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $89.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Flavored Yogurt market report include:

Danone SA

Groupe Lactalis SA

Chobani LLC

Arla Foods AMBA

Emmi Nederland BV

Ultima Foods Inc

Nestle SA

Sodiaal Union

Theo Muller Group

Parmalat SpA

Chi Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Britannia Nutrition Foundation Co

General Mills Inc

Stonyfield Farm Inc

Valio Ltd

Brown Cow Farm

Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt Co

FAGE International SA

Forager Project LLC

Horizon Organic Inc

Icelandic Provisions Inc

Liberte Inc

Lifeway Foods Inc

Mountain High Inc

Nancy's Yogurt

Noosa Yoghurt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7adkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment