The Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón Named to 2025 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, announced today that CEO Carla Vernón has been named to the 2025 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list. The list honors a diverse group of women who have defied the odds, driven innovation, and led with impact in a volatile business landscape.

“Leading from the unique perspective as that sister in the corner office that we all need, but can be rare to find, I know representation matters. So, this recognition feels like a win for every woman pushing boundaries and leading with purpose,” said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. “At Honest, we’re not just talking about change, we’re driving it. We are on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals and industries so people can protect who they love. And, we’re proving that leadership rooted in authenticity and impact can redefine the future.”

Under Vernón’s transformative leadership as CEO of Honest, the company has strengthened its financial foundation and position as a leader in cleanly-formulated and purpose-driven personal care. Through the execution of its Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement and Operating Discipline, Carla and the Honest team have achieved what they have set out to do and have helped to restore confidence in the business, delivering record financial performance, including $99 million in Q3 2024 revenue, a 15% year-over-year increase. Her strategic vision has driven sustained growth and reinforced the company’s brand strength, exemplifying the leadership excellence honored by this award.

Carla Vernón will be honored alongside the 49 other trailblazing leaders at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit on April 8th, celebrating their collective impact in driving innovation, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of business.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

Media Contact:

Brenna Israel Mast

bisrael@thehonestcompany.com

Investor Inquiries:

Elizabeth Bouquard

ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

