U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 4.29 Billion by 2034

Ottawa , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size was valued at USD 655 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass around USD 4.29 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034, a study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

By component, the software segment dominated the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market in 2024 and accounted for the highest revenue share, and the segment is also expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By diagnosis type, the neurology diagnosis type segment led the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market in 2024 with the largest revenue share.

By diagnosis type, the radiology diagnosis type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Elevate your business strategy with Statifacts. Improve efficiency and achieve better outcomes—schedule a consultation today! https://www.statifacts.com/schedule-meeting

The Rising government initiatives and support are estimated to drive the growth of U.S. artificial intelligence in the diagnostics market. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like mergers and partnerships to develop advanced-level machinery integrated with artificial intelligence for diagnosis purposes, which has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the demand for accurate diagnosis solutions, which is estimated to drive the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) necessitates advanced diagnostic solutions. AI enhances early detection and personalized treatment plans, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions require early detection for effective management. AI-powered diagnostic tools enhance accuracy, speed up detection, and reduce misdiagnosis risks. AI can analyze vast amounts of medical data (such as imaging scans, lab reports, and electronic health records) more efficiently than traditional methods, improving diagnostic precision and personalized treatment plans. AI-driven diagnostic tools, including wearable devices and telemedicine solutions, enable early detection and disease monitoring, particularly for chronic disease patients in remote areas.

A shortage of medical professionals is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The U.S. faces a shortage of radiologists and pathologists, leading to increased adoption of AI to fill these gaps. AI technologies can process large datasets, identify patterns, and generate insights, thereby improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) issued a study in March 2023 urging that the U.S. nursing shortage be handled as a U.S. health emergency. The report, Recover to Rebuild: Investing in the Nursing Workforce for Health System Effectiveness, describes how the pandemic affected access to care, nurse burnout, and the U.S. nursing workforce. The authors argue that investing in and safeguarding nurses is essential to the rehabilitation of the healthcare sector.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 790.59 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 4.29 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2023 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, diagnosis type, region Key companies profiled Aidoc; AliveCor, Inc.; Vuni, Inc.; Digital Diagnostics, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Neural Analytics; Riverain Technologies; Zebra Medical Vision, Inc; GE Healthcare; Imagen Technologies

Technological advancements in AI are estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market in the near future. Continuous improvements in AI algorithms and machine learning enhance data processing capabilities, enabling more accurate and timely diagnostics. AI's ability to analyze complex datasets and identify patterns contributes to better patient outcomes and operational efficiency. AI-integrated diagnostic tools allow remote analysis of medical images and data, expanding access to healthcare in rural and underserved areas. AI chatbots and virtual assistants provide preliminary assessments, improving patient engagement. AI assists radiologists, pathologists, and other specialists by handling repetitive diagnostic tasks, easing their workload. AI-driven decision support tools help doctors make informed decisions faster, improving patient outcomes. AI ensures compliance with healthcare regulations by monitoring and analyzing medical records for inconsistencies. AI-powered cybersecurity solutions protect sensitive patient data from cyber threats and breaches.

Increased investment and funding are estimated to drive the growth of the market in the near future. Significant funding from both private and public sectors is accelerating the development of AI-enhanced diagnostic tools. Demand for cost reduction and improved patient care has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI-driven diagnostics to reduce costs associated with diagnostic errors and inefficiencies. AI aids in early disease detection and personalized treatment plans, leading to improved patient care and reduced healthcare expenditures.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Databook ( Price USD 1550 ) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7968

U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Trends

Enhanced & Improved Diagnostic Tools: AI integration is improving the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic processes, particularly in medical imaging and pathology. For instance, AI-assisted mammography is being explored to enhance breast cancer detection, especially in dense breast tissues.

AI integration is improving the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic processes, particularly in medical imaging and pathology. For instance, AI-assisted mammography is being explored to enhance breast cancer detection, especially in dense breast tissues. Need for Human Oversight: Despite AI's potential to reduce healthcare costs, its effective implementation requires significant human support to maintain performance and accuracy, highlighting the necessity for continuous oversight and resource allocation.

Despite AI's potential to reduce healthcare costs, its effective implementation requires significant human support to maintain performance and accuracy, highlighting the necessity for continuous oversight and resource allocation. Mitigating Specialist Shortages: AI technologies are being developed to alleviate the U.S. shortage of pathologists by increasing diagnostic speed and accuracy, thereby enhancing productivity and patient care.



U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments:

• In February 2025, IT Medical, a company renowned for its cutting-edge software solutions, created the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Assistant (AIDA) by utilizing OpenAl's Large Language Models (LLMs) and optimizing it with real-world patient interactions, medical language, and health protocols. AIDA can provide individualized, real-time help with precise, easily accessible data by interpreting patient inquiries, offering directions in plain language, and collecting system data.

• In January 2025, Hurdle, a solution-oriented company, announced extensive global relationships and technological advancements with a focus on precision health and diagnostics for the year 2025. Over the last four years, the business has invested more than US$ 20 million in creating an Al-enabled diagnostics platform that will transform the field of biomarker discovery and diagnostics going forward. This investment demonstrates Hurdle's commitment to precision medicine innovation through the use of a platform that combines software-driven automation, multi-modal data, and Al-powered insights.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services



By Diagnosis Type

Radiology

Pathology

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Chest and Lung

Others



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Databook ( Price USD 1550 ) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7968

Browse More Research Reports ;

U.S. Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market : The U.S. lyme disease diagnostic devices market size accounted for USD 750.20 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 1,318.36 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market : The U.S. blood pressure monitoring devices market size accounted for USD 670.25 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 1,407.32 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Population Health Management Market : The U.S. population health management market size accounted for USD 12,080 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 62,960 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.95% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Smart Healthcare Market : The U.S. smart healthcare market size is calculated at USD 68.11 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 250.94 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.93% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Legal Marijuana Market : The U.S. legal marijuana market size accounted for USD 16,380 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 1,22,620 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Medical Imaging Outsourcing Market : The U.S. medical imaging outsourcing market size is calculated at USD 14,160 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 21,780 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market : The U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market size accounted for USD 40,540 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 84,330 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market : The U.S. integrated delivery network market size surpassed USD 2,150 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 5,730 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@statifacts.com

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Web : https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@statifacts.com | +1 804 441 9344

About US

In a world drowning in data, where every decision feels like a gamble, there's a place where clarity reigns supreme. A place where insights are not just found but created. Welcome to Statifacts, where we transform raw numbers into actionable strategies, and where every piece of data offers a deep dive into industry’s insights.

We believe in data with a heartbeat. Numbers should be more than just figures on a screen; they should pulse with the life of your market, echoing the trends, the shifts, the opportunities that are just around the corner. Our statistics are curated, crafted, and delivered in a way that speaks directly to you, helping you make sense of the noise and find the signal that matters.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Statifacts | Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare

Statifacts; https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts/

Statifacts Business Industry News ; https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts-business-industry-news/

Statifacts US Business News ; https://www.linkedin.com/company/statifacts-us-business-news/